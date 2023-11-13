Stranger Things Star Noah Schnapp has stirred controversy by distributing stickers with political slogans. The stickers included provocative messages like "Hamas is ISIS" and "Zionism is Sexy." Schnapp's actions have sparked a heated debate on social media, with fans expressing disappointment on the sensitive political statements. As the news spreads, the actor faces criticism for his involvement in the discourse surrounding the Israeli-Palestinian conflict. Noah Schnapp Aka Will From Stranger Things Fame Comes Out As Gay.

Watch Noah Schnapp's Viral Video Here:

Noah Schnapp handing out “Hamas is Isis” and “Zionism is sexy” stickers pic.twitter.com/PXVHC80Jmt — lexie (@gomezquality) November 13, 2023

See X Users Reactions Here:

Cast New Will Byers

he needs to be removed out of stranger things asap. cast a new will byers wdgaf. make him JOBLESS — ⛧ (@GhoulPinks) November 13, 2023

Hell Fire

Y'all will see hell fire for supporting z!on!zm — •⊹٭𝚉𝚎𝚎𝚗𝚊𝚝٭⊹• (@ZEENA_56) November 13, 2023

Disgusting

Disgusting — Nazih Fares #FixGameCrediting (@nazihfares) November 13, 2023

Never Gets Anything After Stranger Things

i truly hope he never gets cast for anything after stranger things — gio🍂 (@tayIorsel) November 13, 2023

Can't Be Real

jesus christ this can’t be real — san (@WlNCHESTHAlRS) November 13, 2023

Simply Disgusting

Disgusting. Simply disgusting. — 𝔾𝕒𝕓𝕣𝕚𝕖𝕝 🌙 (@Gabreezewicc) November 13, 2023

