Sunil Grover is one of the best comedians we have. Born in Haryana, he was discovered during his college days by the late satirist and comedian, Jaspal Bhatti. During the initial days of his career, he was seen in a sitcom namely Gutur Gu. However, the turning point came in when he made everyone go mad during his stint on Comedy Nights with Kapil as Gutthi. Later, he also charmed his ways into the hearts of many with his fun characters Dr Mashoor Gulati and Rinku Devi. Right from his comic timing to the accent, Grover's mimicry is just fab. The Kapil Sharma Show: Sunil Grover Is Not Making a Comeback As ‘Guthi’, Source Reveals That Salman Khan Never Called Him.

Apart from TV, Sunil Grover has also done films and web series. From Gabbar is Back to Tandav, Sunflower, he has been evolving as an artist and how. On August 3, as the multi-talented actor celebrates his birthday, we've compiled his hilarious times as Gutthi, when the comedian led to hahaha among the viewers. Check out the videos below. Sunflower: Ranvir Shorey Says Sunil Grover Was One of the Reasons He Signed for the ZEE5 Show.

When Akshay Kumar Was Also Not Spared By Gutthi!

Sunil aka Gutthi Comedy Time With Anushka Sharma!

Superwoman Gutthi Featuring Hrithik Roshan!

When Gutthi Made Big B Lip Sync!

Gutthi On Bigg Boss!

While there are numerous videos of the Sunil Grover as Gutthi online, but these are the best ones with a filmy twist. All in all, we would like to add that it is always a pleasure watching Sunil Grover in any avatar onscreen. LatestLY wishes him a happy birthday. Stay tuned!

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Aug 03, 2021 08:20 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).