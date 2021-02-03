Self-proclaimed godman and Bigg Boss 10 contestant, Swami Om, passed away on February 3, 2021. Reportedly, he was undergoing treatment at AIIMS and breathed his last in Delhi. A few days back, his health deteriorated as he suffered a paralysis attack. Due to this he got weak and couldn't walk. Arjun Jain, son of Swami Om's friend Mukesh Jain, confirmed the news to a media portal. Reports also suggest that Swami Om was earlier diagnosed with novel coronavirus but had recovered from it. Bigg Boss Tamil 4 Fame Balaji Murugadoss' Father Passes Away in Chennai.

"Swami Om was sick for the last few months. Even after recovering the coronavirus, he had a lot of trouble walking due to weakness. After which he also had paralysis in half his body. His condition worsened 15 days ago due to paralysis. He breathed his last this morning," Arjun told Zee News. As per reports, his last rites will be performed today in Delhi at 1.30 pm at Nigam Bodh Ghat. Bigg Boss 11 Fame Bandgi Kalra’s Cousin Dies of Cancer, Ex-Contestant Shares an Emotional Post.

For the one's who aren't aware, Swami Om, was quite a controversial contestant on the tenth season of Salman Khan hosted reality show Bigg Boss. During his time on the show, in one of the tasks, he had splashed his pee on Bani J and Rohan Mehra after which the makers sent him home for his nasty act. More power to his family and may his soul RIP.

