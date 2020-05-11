Swwapnil Joshi Starts His YouTube Channel, Pillu TV; Uttar Ramayan Actor to Share His Experiences Through This Platform

Swwapnil Joshi From Samantar (Photo Credits: Twitter)

Actor Swwapnil Joshi is taking personalised content to the next level with his new YouTube channel, Pillu TV. "My journey as an actor is known to all but what has kept me going for more than 30 years, is my family. Now as a father I make sure that I help my kids grow up with a balanced amalgamation of modern as well as traditional values," he said. "I sincerely believe that as a country, we have very strong cultural and traditional values which have laid the foundation for today's modern and progressive world. How Marathi Actor Swwapnil Joshi Became The Common Link Between DD Shows Uttar Ramayan and Shri Krishna.

I consider myself very lucky to be living with my parents who make sure that both my kids -- Maayra and Raaghav -- imbibe those values, whether it's respecting the elders or learning to worship the lord or to be responsible. They are learning everything in a fun way. Raising a happy family is not a single person job, it's a team effort and that's how the idea of Pillu TV was born," he added. Swwapnil Joshi Reveals Before Samantar, He Turned Down Offers for Web Shows for Two Years

Swwapnil Joshi on Dara Singh During Uttar Ramayan Shoot

Swwapnil feels watching his channel would be like taking a sneak peek into his family life. Meanwhile, "Uttar Ramayan", which featured Swwapnil and had originally aired in the late eighties, has made a comeback on TV amidst the coronavirus lockdown. The show focussed on Ram's coronation, and his children -- the twins Luv and Kush. While Mayuresh Kshetramade played Luv, Swwapnil essayed the character of Kush in the show.