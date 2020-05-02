How Marathi Actor Swwapnil Joshi Became The Common Link Between DD Shows Uttar Ramayan and Sri Krishna

Swwapnil Joshi in Sri Krishna and Luv Kush (Photo Credits: Instagram)

Once again, after the '90s, India is going gaga over the mythological shows like Mahabharat and Ramayan. The vintage TV shows were brought back on the small screen during the ongoing lockdown period to keep the spirits up. Now, Ramayan has finished and moved on to airing Uttar Ramayan also known as Luv Kush. And Doordarshan, the home channel for the shows, has announced the rerun of another hit religious show, Sri Krishna. And while Uttar Ramayan aired in 1988 and Krishna aired in 1993, there is a very strong common link between the two series?

The common link is actor Swwapnil Joshi. The actor played the role of teenage Lord Krishna on Sri Krishna and also the role of young Kusha, Lord Ram's son, in Uttar Ramayan. Luv Kush Song Sequence of 'Hum Katha Sunaye...' From Uttar Ramayan Telecast is Making People Emotional and Nostalgic (Check Tweets).

Swapnil gained unparalleled popularity with playing Krishna. In an interview, he had said, "It was a different era when I played Krishna. People would consider your character as God. I was all of 16 at that time and people would come and touch my feet. In fact, some even brought their sick relatives to me and asked me to cure them. Many people who played mythological characters could not come out of that image. But I knew that somewhere I was only a medium for them to visualize Krishna."

FYI, you can watch Shri Krishna from May 3, 2020, daily at 9 PM on DD National network.