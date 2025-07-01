SAB TV's popular sitcom Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah (TMKOC) is one of the most loved and longest-running shows on Indian television. What sets TMKOC apart is that people of all ages enjoy watching it. While every character in the show has their own fan following, the craze for Dilip Joshi’s Jethalal and Munmun Dutta’s Babita ji is on a different level. Recently, the internet was abuzz with widespread speculation about Munmun Dutta and Dilip Joshi leaving the show following their absence from recent episodes. However, Munmun Dutta has shut down the rumours in style by sharing a video on social media. ‘Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah’ Producer Asit Kumarr Modi Says He Feels Hurt by Former Actors’ Remarks, Opens Up on Dayaben’s Return.

Munmun Dutta Rubbishes Rumours About Her Exit From ‘TMKOC’

Taking to her Instagram handle on Monday (June 30), Munmun Dutta aka Babita ji shared a BTS video from the sets of Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah and reassured everyone that she has not left the beloved show. In the video, the 37-year-old actress can be seen with her signature charm, shooting for an upcoming episode of the show. She is seen wearing a white jumpsuit with black details. The most interesting part of the post was her captions. Hinting at the recent wave of speculations, Munmun Dutta captioned her post, "Rumours are always not true #munmundutta #workmodeon #tmkoc".

Munmun Dutta Refutes Rumours of Exiting ‘Taarak Mehta Ka Oolath Chashmah’

‘TMKOC’ Creator Asit Kumar Modi on Rumours About Dilip Joshi, Munmun Dutta Leaving the Show

Before Munmun Duttta, TMKOC creator Asit Kumar Modi also reacted to the rumours surrounding Dilip Joshi and the actress' exit amid their abrupt disappearance from the show. In an interview with Moneycontrol, he shut down the speculations. He said, "Aapko malum hai aaj ka social media kaisa hai> Social media itna negative ho chuka hai ki aapko positive soch rakhni chahiye. Aur Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah ekdum positive show hai. Family show hai, khushiyan data hai. To uske baare me much logon ko positive soch rakhni chahiye. Yeh nahi ki kuch bhi choti chiti baaton par rumour faila do."

Translations? As you all know that social media has become so negative these days that you must try keeping a positive mindset. Taara Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah is a completely positive show. A family show that spreads happiness. So people should think positively about it. It is never right to spread rumours about petty things. ‘Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah’: Dilip Joshi Aka Jethalal Refutes Alleged Feud With Asit Kumar Modi, Says ‘It’s Painful When Baseless Rumours Are Spread’.

Previously, a lot of TMKOC actors left the show, including Raj Anadkat, Jennifer Mistry Bansiwal, Shailesh Lodha, and Kush Shah, with some even filing legal cases against the creator for harassment and withholding salaries

