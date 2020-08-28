The upcoming episodes of Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah will see something unexpected happen, something that has never happened until now. Gokuldham society's 'ekmev secretary' Bhide will back away from the society's annual Ganesh Chaturthi celebrations and by backing away, we mean give up and absolve any and all of his responsibility. Shocking. Wanna know why? Read on... #TMKOC Becomes The Top Trend On Twitter After Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah Fans Post Funny Memes Welcoming The Show's Fresh Episodes!.

In the upcoming episodes of the SAB TV sitcom, we will see Bhide gather around the Gokuldham vaasi. He fixes a mic to a loudspeaker set in the middle of Society and declares that he has an important announcement to make and requests everyone to pay attention. When everyone shows up, he informs them that unlike every year, this year with the pandemic he is unable to decide how to go about making arrangements for hosting Ganapati Bappa in the Society. He requests that everyone give their suggestions and help him with a plan. Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah Actress Neha Mehta Pens An Emotional Farewell Note, Writes 'I Am Forever Thankful for the Beautiful Career I've Had'.

Bhide tries to explain to them that this is an exceptional occasion and that he has no previous experience in managing an event amidst a pandemic. But almost everyone in the Society find Bhide’s announcement trivial and dismiss him by saying that as always, he should be able to handle this task easily. And this ignorant attitude by the members irks Bhide and in a fit of rage, he declares that he won’t take responsibility of making any arrangements this year. Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah: Sunayana Fozdar and Balvinder Singh Suri Confirm Coming on Board as Anjali Mehta and Roshan Singh Sodhi.

However, Gokuldham without celebrations? Not Possible. Just as Bhide begins to walk off, Tapu Sena intervenes and pacifies their Bhide Master. They tell him that they look up to him as their inspiration and that they will help him in making all the required arrangements. Well, Tapu Sena to the rescue as always. Are you excited for the show's upcoming Ganpati track?

