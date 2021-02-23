Aparna Purohit, the country head of Amazon Prime that streamed controversial web series Tandav, recorded her statement at the Hazratganj police station here on Tuesday afternoon. Purohit got her statement recorded on the directives of the Allahabad High Court. A case had been filed by Additional Inspector, Hazratganj, Amarnath Verma, regarding the web series on January 18 against Purohit, Tandav director Ali Abbas, producer Himanshu Krishna Mehar and writer Gaurav Solanki. Tandav Row: Madhya Pradesh CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan Bats for Censoring Obscene Content on OTT Platforms.

According to sources, the Lucknow police had prepared a list of about 100 questions for Purohit, who was questioned in a closed room. Her lawyers were also with her. Tandav Row: Ali Abbas Zafar, Mohd Zeeshan Ayyub and Team Granted No Interim Protection From Arrest by Supreme Court.

Tandav led to protests across the country over some objectionable scenes. Besides Lucknow, an FIR was registered in Uttar Pradesh's Gautam Buddha Nagar against Purohit and others under various sections of the Indian Penal Code.

