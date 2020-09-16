Actor Saif Ali Khan has embraced the new normal at work in the Covid era, as he starts dubbing for his upcoming web show, Tandav. The update comes as director Ali Abbas Zafar shares a work moment with the actor. "Dubbing in the time of Covid-19 #SaifAliKhan with sound Designer #Dilipsubramanium, the new way of working," Zafar wrote. Radhe: Randeep Hooda Resumes Work, Begins Dubbing For Salman Khan’s Next (View Post)

In the images that Zafar shared, Saif is seen working from home. He discusses a dialogue sheet as a person holds a mic, which hinst at the fact that dubbing is on. Zafar's show "Tandav" is about the dark side of Indian politics. The show also stars Sunil Grover, Mohammad Zeeshan Ayub and Sarah Jane Dias.

Saif Ali Khan Working With Sound Designer

Dubbing in the time of Covid 19 #SaifAliKhan with sound Desigher #Dilipsubramanium , the new way of working pic.twitter.com/rYAAzdgx8r — ali abbas zafar (@aliabbaszafar) September 16, 2020

The director is known for his films "Mere Brother Ki Dulhan", "Sultan", "Gunday", "Bharat" and "Tiger Zinda Hai".

