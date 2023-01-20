If you have to count your blessings about the new That '70s Show spinoff - That '90s Show - it is that the Netflix series is much better than How I Met Your Mother spinoff, How I Met Your Father. And yet, That 90s Show, is very much of a mixed bag. There are certain things that it does right. Some humour works here and there, the returning main cast from That '70s Show make memorable cameos - save for Lisa Robin Kelly's Laurie and Tanya Roberts' Midge (both actresses passed away) and Danny Masterson's Steven Hyde (turned out he was an a$$ IRL dealing presently with multiple sexual assault cases). That ‘90s Show Review: Netflix's That ‘70s Show Sequel Fails to Recreate the Charm of the Original Series.

Where it suffers is creating an iconic group out of the '90s friends here. In the very first episode of That '70s Show, we fall in love with the Wisconsin gang, be it the goofy Michael Kelso (Ashton Kutcher), the air-headed Jackie Burkhart (Mila Kunis), the rebellious Steve Hyde (Masterson... F U dude) and the supposedly 'exotic' foreigner Fez (Wilmer Valderrama). What's more, we instantly connect with the central romance of the nerdy boy-next-door Eric Forman (Topher Grace) and the feminist Donna Pinciotti (Laura Prepon).

Sadly that's not the case with the new bunch of kids. There is nothing organic about Eric and Donna's awkward daughter Leia Forman's (Callie Haverda) romance with Jay Kelso (Mace Coronel), the son of Michael and Jackie, nor with her 'best' friendship with rebel 'Riot grrrl' Gwen Runck (Ashley Aufderheide). We are still finding it hard to determine what is more irksome - the 'Bro'ing in Avatar: The Way of Water or between Jay and his BFF Nate Runck (Maxwell Acee Donovan) in this show. The two members of the gang who make a comparatively better impressions are Nate's controlling but self-assured girlfriend Nikki (Sam Morelos) and the snarky and perceptive Ozzie (Reyn Doi) who is gay.

One great thing, though, is that Eric's parents, and now Leia's paternal grandparents, Red (Kurtwood Smith) and Kitty (Debra Jo Rupp) have main roles, and they are excellent as always. And they are the very reason why we don't mind if That '90s Show returns for season 2, as the finale of season 1 promises might happen. But it is Netflix, so we never know if that would happen.

The final episode has a couple of interesting plot developments, and when season 2 arrives, That '90s Show needs to address how these plot turns will happen.

Who Will Leia Choose - Jay or Nate?

Mace Coronel and Callie Haverda in That '90s Show (Photo Credits: Netflix)

That '70s Show had its moments of romantic entanglements. Jackie dated three of her gang members - Michael, Hyde and Fez - at different points of the show. Hyde once had feelings for Donna and even kisses her, while Donna had dated Michael's brother Casey (Luke Wilson) after her first breakup with Eric. So it is hardly surprising That '90s Show will go the same route, since we are dealing with teenage hormones, lots of weed and near-lack of adult supervision.

Watch the Trailer of That '90s Show:

Leia is heartbroken when she learns that Jay is planning to break up with her because he has no confidence about handling long-distance relationships. Meanwhile Nate, already insecure that he is not right for the ambitious Nikki, is worried about his future with her because she has prestigious college plans. While sharing their insecurities, Leia and Nate connect emotionally and they nearly go for a kiss, which would have happened if Gwen didn't intrude in the moment. Jay, meanwhile, drops his breakup plans and promises to keep the relationship alive, even kissing Leia goodbye. But Leia is conflicted, and so is Nate, still with an oblivious Nikki. So when Leia returns to Point Place next time, who is she is going to choose? Or will the gap of time make her overcome the conflict of infatuations and be more assured of her feelings and might be dating someone else back home? How will Jay, and even Nikki, react to their almost kiss? Can their merely budding friendships survive this romantic catastrophe like That '70s Gang?

Is Steve Hyde Gwen's Father?

Ashley Aufderheide in That '90s Show (Photo Credits: Netflix)

Both the kids of the That '70s Show gang reflect some of the characteristics of their parents. Leia is as awkward as her father and retains the fiery spirit of her mother. Jay may not be as dumb as his father Michael and is more sensitive, but he is still a Kelso. Which brings us to Gwen. Now we know her father is some trucker and he also has walked out on her mother. Looking at her rebel attitude and her 'hair', fans are assuming that absent 'father' to be none other than Hyde. So will season 2 address this fan theory and somewhat acknowledge Hyde's existence even if there is no need to show him?

Will Fez and Leo Be More of Recurring Characters in Season 2?

Wilmer Valderrama in That '90s Show (Photo Credits: Netflix)

Fez had more of a cameo presence in the first season, but he had more screentime than his other gang members and he is quite scene-stealing every time he comes. What's more, there is a promise that we might see more of him in the next season. Considering that he wants to have a more serious relationship with Gwen and Nate's single mother Sherri (Andrea Anders), is there a possibility of him being a recurring character like Sherri instead of being a guest star? We would love to see more of those entertaining tiffs he has with his long-time foe Fenton (Jim Rash). The same goes for the perpetual resident stoner Leo (Tommy Chong) whose sporadic appearances were quite funny. How I Met Your Father Review: Hilary Duff and Suraj Sharma’s HIMYM Spinoff Sneaks in One Decent Surprise in an Otherwise BLAH Beginning!

Will Donna, Eric, Michael and Jackie Make More Appearances in Season 2?

Ashton Kutcher and Mila Kunis in That '90s Show (Photo Credits: Netflix)

Among the aforementioned quartet, only Donna had three appearances throughout the first season. Eric had an impactful presence in the first episode but he never returns even in the final episode. Michael and Jackie had a memorable cameo but that was for a single scene, and left us asking for more. It is difficult to expect Topher, Laura, Ashton and Mila to have more screentime in the show ahead as well, considering their busy schedules. Still, call us selfish, but we want to see more of them because That '90s Show hits high peaks when that happens. And considering Michael and Jackie still live in Wisconsin, it is strange that they haven't had bigger roles in the show.

Will Season 2 Be Another Vacation Affair?

A Still From That '90s Show (Photo Credits: Netflix)

The first season of That '90s Show, all of the 10 episodes, was confined to just a summer vacation that started with July 4 weekend. Unlike That '70s Show that has more than 20 episodes and each season covered the span of a year. The second season would presumably be when Leia returns for her next summer vacation. But if Netflix gets better viewership numbers for the first season, can her stay extend for more than a vacation?

