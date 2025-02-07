Ashton Kutcher has had a fascinating career, transitioning from the goofy Kelso in That '70s Show to a successful entrepreneur and activist. But here’s an unexpected twist to his life that many might not know – he played a crucial role in helping catch a criminal in real life! Yes, you read that correctly. With February 7 marking his birthday, it's the perfect occasion to uncover this lesser-known chapter of the What Happens In Vegas actor’s life story. Born Christopher Ashton Kutcher on February 7, 1978, let’s dive into this intriguing tale and see how Ashton’s impact goes far beyond the screen. Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs Controversy: Mila Kunis and Ashton Kutcher Eye European Relocation As Puff Daddy’s Sex Scandal Casts Shadow Over Hollywood – Reports.

Story Behind Ashton Kutcher's Crucial Role To Catch a Criminal

Back in 2012, Ashton was part of a secret investigation that helped take down a notorious human trafficker. As an advocate for human rights, particularly against human trafficking, Ashton co-founded the technology-driven organisation Thorn. The organisation's goal is to combat child exploitation through advanced technology, and it's here that Ashton became involved in tracking down predators online. Through Thorn, Ashton helped develop software that assisted law enforcement in identifying and rescuing victims of human trafficking. His contribution didn't stop there, though. In 2016, while testifying before Congress, he shared how he used his tech skills to help law enforcement catch online predators.

Isn’t it incredible that someone who is known for his roles in Dude, Where’s My Car? and The Butterfly Effect is also responsible for real-world, life-saving work? Ashton Kutcher’s birthday is the perfect time to recognise not just his acting talents, but his dedication to making the world a safer place. Here's wishing him another year of success, both on-screen and off!

