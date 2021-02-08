Indian weddings are celebrated with rituals, colourful decors, music, dance, and much more. The rituals will be a bit different depending upon the region and religion of the couple. Netflix is all set to launch another wedding-themed reality show after Indian Matchmaking. The new show titled has The Big Day will give a glimpse of the extravaganza Indian weddings and it is all set to be premiered from February 14 on the streaming giant. The makers have also given a glimpse of celebrity makeup artist (MUA) Daniel Bauer’s grand wedding affair. Indian Matchmaking: Where to Watch, Number of Episodes, Cast - All You Need to Know About the Netflix Show Featuring the New Viral Sensation Sima Taparia.

Celebrity MUA Daniel Bauer had tied the knot with his partner Tyrone Braganza in Frankfurt, Germany, in July 2019, and it was a beautiful church wedding. The couple took vows again in January 2020 as per Hindu traditions and the ceremony had taken place in Goa. The trailer of The Big Day gives sneak peek of his beautiful wedding ceremonies and also the other lavish weddings of five more engaged couples as they plan their dream weddings.

Watch The Trailer Of The Big Day Below:

The synopsis of this upcoming Netflix show reads, “A dash of crazy and an overdose of love, that’s what all shaadis are meant to be, right? The Big Day takes a deep dive into the multibillion-dollar Indian wedding industry, through six extravagant Indian weddings, across the globe. It takes us on an insider’s journey, giving us a glimpse into what goes behind crafting every happily ever after.” Are you excited to watch The Big Day on Netflix?

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Feb 08, 2021 01:39 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).