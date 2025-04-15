DocuBay, the documentary streaming platform, has released its compelling true-crime documentary, The Dupatta Killer, in Hindi, Tamil, and Telugu languages. This initiative aims to make the gripping narrative accessible to a

broader audience across India; the English version was previously released worldwide on March 21, 2025. ‘The Dupatta Killer’ Review: A Well-Narrated, Chilling Crime Documentary From DocuBay That Ends With a Disturbing Dilemma.

Since its premiere, The Dupatta Killer has ignited significant discussions nationwide, shedding light on critical issues within the justice system and the societal factors that allowed such crimes to persist. The documentary has been widely appreciated by critics and audiences alike, receiving recognition from both international publications and domestic media for its meticulous research and thought-provoking storytelling.

It has been described as a "gripping and deeply unsettling exploration" of the case, with praise for its balanced and sensitive portrayal of events. To inform viewers about the availability of these dubbed versions, DocuBay has launched a dedicated section on the DocuBay website that provides information in multiple languages, catering to a diverse audience.

The Dupatta Killer delves into the chilling story of Mahanand Naik, Goa's notorious serial killer accused of murdering 16 women but convicted for only one. His method of operation - luring victims with false promises of marriage and then strangling them with their own dupattas - shocked the nation and left a lasting impact on the region. ‘The Dupatta Killer’: All You Need To Know About DocuBay’s Gripping Documentary on Serial Killer Mahanand Naik and How To Watch It Online.

'The Dupatta Killer' Available in Three More Languages

The documentary offers an in-depth exploration of the psychological aspects of the killer and examines systemic failures that allowed him to evade justice for years. Through survivor testimonies and expert insights, it sheds light on the vulnerabilities exploited by Naik and the societal pressures surrounding marriage.

Directed by Patrick Graham and produced by Samar Khan under Juggernaut Productions, The Dupatta Killer is currently streaming on DocuBay. The newly introduced dubbed versions aim to make this compelling narrative accessible to a wider audience.

