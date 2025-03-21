The Dupatta Killer is finally here. DocuBay’s latest original documentary delves deep into one of India’s most chilling true-crime cases - the story of Mahanand Naik, Goa’s infamous serial killer accused of murdering 16 women but convicted for only two. With his potential release looming, the documentary exposes the cracks in the justice system, amplifies the voices of the victims, and unravels the disturbing psychology of a killer who evaded the law for years. ‘The Dupatta Killer’ Trailer: A Chilling True-Crime Documentary on Serial Killer Mahanand Naik That Exposes a Broken Justice System, to Premiere on DocuBay on THIS Date (Watch Video).

Directed by Patrick Graham, known for his gripping storytelling, and produced by Samar Khan under Juggernaut Productions, The Dupatta Killer offers never-before-seen insights, expert analysis, and haunting first-hand accounts. As the nation confronts the uncomfortable reality of such cases, this documentary serves as a wake-up call—one that is as shocking as it is essential.

Aditya Pittie, Managing Director of IN10 Media Network, emphasised: "At DocuBay, we’re committed to showcasing stories that do more than inform - they provoke reflection and inspire change. The Dupatta Killer is a stark reminder of the systemic flaws in our justice system and the profound impact of crime on society. This documentary is essential viewing for anyone who values accountability and the urgent need for reform."

'The Dupatta Killer' Streaming on DocuBay

Patrick Graham, the director, shared: "Directing this documentary has been a fascinating, shocking, and often sobering experience. When dealing with real-life stories, I believe in balancing compelling storytelling with the responsibility to honour those affected. We didn’t want to sensationalise the horror but rather highlight the deeper issues - the systemic failures that enabled these crimes and the voices that were silenced. The Dupatta Killer isn’t just about the past; it’s about the present and what must change for the future." ‘The Dupatta Killer’ Teaser: This Gripping Documentary Explores Dark Legacy of Goa’s Infamous Serial Killer Mahanand Naik.

Samar Khan, Producer and CEO of Juggernaut Productions, added: "At Juggernaut Productions, we believe in telling stories that matter - stories that stay with you long after the credits roll. While fiction entertains, documentaries like The Dupatta Killer serve a greater purpose. They expose uncomfortable truths, spark conversations, and, hopefully, drive change. This isn’t just another crime documentary - it’s an urgent narrative that demands to be heard."

Featuring exclusive interviews, gripping recreations, and a hard-hitting exploration of a case that continues to haunt the nation, The Dupatta Killer is a must-watch for anyone seeking truth, justice, and a deeper understanding of crime and its consequences. Now streaming exclusively on DocuBay. Watch it today.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Mar 21, 2025 02:04 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).