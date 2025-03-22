The Dupatta Killer Review: DocuBay's documentaries are quite special - they are crisp and to the point, though some opt for occasional dramatisation of events, which we are not a fan of as it undermines the neutrality of the documentary. Most of their documentaries range from 45 minutes to an hour, and The Dupatta Killer is no exception. This gripping and deeply unsettling exploration delves into the case of Mahanand Naik, an alleged serial killer from Goa who is reported to have murdered 16 women - or perhaps even more. ‘The Dupatta Killer’: All You Need To Know About DocuBay’s Gripping Documentary on Serial Killer Mahanand Naik and How To Watch It Online.

However, in the case of The Dupatta Killer, we wished the documentary had extended its runtime. It concludes with a compelling dilemma that deserves further exploration: how can a convicted criminal reintegrate into society after serving a sentence if that society refuses to trust his reform? If that mistrust is permanent, what is the purpose of serving time in prison at all?

The release of The Dupatta Killer is particularly timely, coinciding with Mahanand Naik’s petition for a review of his sentence after spending 14 years in prison. Naik has consistently denied the allegations against him, and this aspect of his case deserved a deeper examination.

While this oversight is a bit disappointing, The Dupatta Killer - written and directed by Patrick Graham - is still a necessary watch. It not only details how a dangerous serial killer was apprehended but also exposes the flaws in the police and legal systems, which often fail to deliver justice to all victims.

To provide an overview, Mahanand Naik was arrested in 2009 for allegedly abducting, sexually assaulting, and murdering 16 women. His modus operandi involved befriending his victims, wooing them, and then taking them to an isolated location where he would become intimate with them before killing them - using their dupatta, which earned him his moniker - before looting their valuables and disposing of their bodies.

Watch the Trailer of 'The Dupatta Killer':

If this reminds you of Sonakshi Sinha's Dahaad series, we wouldn’t blame you. The serial killer in that Reema Kagti and Zoya Akhtar-directed series, played by Vijay Varma, had a similar modus operandi. Though fictional and largely set in Rajasthan, the series' final segments take the killer to Goa, where he finds his next victim before being caught.

A Still From The Dupatta Killer

Returning to The Dupatta Killer, Graham interviews multiple people connected to the investigation, including journalists, police officers, and social activists linked to the case and the victims. The first half of the documentary emphasises how witness testimonies helped catch Naik. Strangely, it was a survivor - whom he repeatedly assaulted but did not murder - who ultimately led to his arrest. The documentary also incorporates real footage of Naik describing his crimes and revealing where he hid the bodies.

The message is clear: to expose the sheer vileness of this man and his alleged crimes. One interviewed police officer even admits that he wanted to kill Naik on the spot when he heard his confessions. Unfortunately, the documentary also leans heavily on dramatised reconstructions of the crimes and reenactments of victim and witness testimonies. This weakens its neutrality and could be seen as an argument against its objectivity.

A Still From The Dupatta Killer

The second half takes a murkier turn, revealing that police were unable to link most of the killings to Naik. He was ultimately convicted of just two murders. The Dupatta Killer highlights not only the fractured investigation that failed to decisively bring him to justice but also the reluctance of victims’ families to report disappearances due to societal shame and humiliation. Tragic, indeed.

However, perhaps the most heart-wrenching revelation is what happened to the surviving witness who was allegedly assaulted by Naik. The High Court dismissed her allegations, stating that she was looking at the camera in one of the incriminating photographs Naik had taken of her. Recently, an Allahabad High Court judge caused an uproar by controversially ruling that grabbing a minor’s chest and breaking the string of her pyjamas did not amount to attempted rape. In The Dupatta Killer, a public attorney who fought for the victim states, "The system requires improvement... Judges need better training." We had to agree.

One of the most debated aspects of The Dupatta Killer comes in its final minutes, which feature real footage of journalist Mukesh Kumar interviewing Naik in prison. Naik appears calm and composed, repeatedly asserting his innocence and accusing the police of framing him. He also mentions his review petition. 12 Digit Masterstroke Review: DocuBay’s Documentary Tells the Captivating Inception Story of India’s Aadhar Card System.

A Still From The Dupatta Killer

The documentary does not explore his claims - it operates under the assumption that he committed the crimes. This belief is reinforced when Graham interviews Naik’s former neighbours, who insist he is a bad man (though they offer no concrete proof of his guilt) to show how he would be a danger if he leaves the prison. However, Graham does not interview Naik’s family or friends to present an alternative perspective. The only person who speaks in Naik’s defence is Father Maverick Fernandes, a priest who acted as a guarantor for his three-week parole. The priest insists that Naik was sincere in his interactions with him and had changed, though he remains vague on whether Naik is innocent or genuinely reformed. Everyone else maintains that he is neither.

A Still From The Dupatta Killer

The thing about serial killers is that they often cultivate a disarmingly amiable persona, making it easier for their victims to trust them. Is Naik simply putting on another act for everyone around him? Has he truly reformed in prison? Or is he an innocent man falsely accused by the police? Unfortunately, even The Dupatta Killer doesn’t have an answer to that mystery.

‘The Dupatta Killer’ Review - Final Thoughts

The Dupatta Killer is a gripping yet unsettling watch that raises more questions than it answers - a reflection of the case’s complexity. It paints a chilling portrait of Mahanand Naik and the societal misogyny that enabled his alleged crimes, while leaving lingering questions about his potential release and reintegration into society. Despite this, the documentary remains a necessary watch for its unflinching look at a flawed legal system and the tragic stories of the women whose lives were lost to one man’s depravity.

Rating: 4.0

