The official trailer for The Dupatta Killer is here - and it is as chilling as the story it unearths. Premiering March 21, 2025 on DocuBay, this hard-hitting true-crime documentary unravels the brutal reality behind Mahanand Naik, the man who preyed on women under the guise of love, lured them with false promises of marriage, and then strangled them with their own dupattas. Accused of killing 16 women but convicted for only two, Naik evaded justice for years, slipping through cracks in the system designed to protect the vulnerable. ‘The Dupatta Killer’ Teaser: This Gripping Documentary Explores Dark Legacy of Goa’s Infamous Serial Killer Mahanand Naik.

But The Dupatta Killer is more than just a retelling of his crimes - it is an investigation into how he got away with it for so long. Through survivor testimonies, expert analysis, and never-before-seen case details, the film exposes the deep flaws in law enforcement, the failures of a system that dismissed warnings, and the horrifying reality that justice was far too late for most of his victims.

The trailer gives a first glimpse into this gripping documentary, drawing viewers into the sinister patterns of Naik’s crimes and the haunting consequences of a society that allowed them to continue. But beyond his past, the most disturbing question remains: With his possible release approaching, can a serial killer ever truly reform? And should he be given the chance?

Watch the Trailer of 'The Dupatta Killer':

Aditya Pittie, Managing Director of IN10 Media Network, remarked, "At DocuBay, we’re dedicated to showcasing stories that do more than inform—they ignite reflection and drive change. The Dupatta Killer is a stark reminder of the critical issues within our justice system and the far-reaching consequences of crime on society. This documentary is essential viewing for anyone who values accountability and the need for reform." ‘Heist of Hyderabad’ Trailer: This DocuBay Feature Explores Daring 2018 Nizam Museum Robbery; Here’s How You Can Watch Documentary Online.

Patrick Graham, Director, shared, "Directing this documentary has been a fascinating, sometimes shocking and saddening, and often rewarding experience. When addressing real-life stories, it is always important to me to balance the requirements of telling the story in an engaging way with the duty to honor those that have been affected. It was very much my intention to make sure we don’t gloss over the horror of what happened but never to seem exploitative. There has to be a good reason to tell these stories beyond mere entertainment, and we sought to offer a fresh perspective, looking beyond the crime to explore the systemic failures that enabled it and how the victims were so easily preyed upon. I like to think that this film provides a much-needed overall summary of the Mahanand Naik case as well as raising the important questions that arise from its telling."

Samar Khan, Producer and CEO of Juggernaut Productions, emphasised, "At Juggernaut Productions, we are passionate about supporting narratives that are powerful, purposeful, and socially impactful. While fictional stories continue to dominate, we believe that non-fiction, especially documentaries, possess a rare ability to create meaningful change. This documentary is a prime example - one that must be shared to raise awareness and spark debate and long-overdue change."

As the countdown to the premiere begins, The Dupatta Killer is set to spark conversations that demand to be heard. This isn’t just about one man’s crimes - it’s about the system that let him walk free. And the terrifying possibility that history could repeat itself.

