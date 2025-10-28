The third season of National Award-winning actor Manoj Bajpayee-starrer The Family Man is all set to premier from November 21 on Prime Video. ‘The Family Man Season 3’: Prime Video Unveils First Poster Featuring Manoj Bajpayee, Teases High-Stakes Action and Emotional Drama (See Poster).

The fresh new season features the cast led by Manoj Bajpayee, Jaideep Ahlawat and Nimrat Kaur joining him, along with Sharib Hashmi, Priyamani, Ashlesha Thakur, Vedant Sinha, Shreya Dhanwanthary, and Gul Panag.

Watch ‘The Family Man Season 3’ Date Announcement Video:

Manoj Bajpayee returns as the quintessential protagonist and elite undercover spy, Srikant Tiwari, who serves his nation with unwavering dedication while juggling the equally demanding life of a loving husband and doting father.

Written by Raj, DK, and Suman Kumar, featuring dialogues by Sumit Arora, the series is directed by Raj & DK, with Suman Kumar and Tusshar Seyth joining as directors this season.

Creators, directors, and writers Raj & DK said, “Over the years, the love and adulation that audiences have showered on The Family Man have been truly overwhelming. We know the audience has been patient, and we wanted to ensure that the wait was worth it—raising the stakes this season with even more high-octane action, a gripping narrative, riveting performances, and an elevated, edge-of-the-seat experience.”

The two added: “This season, the hunter becomes the hunted, as Srikant faces a threat unlike any before, in the form of Rukma—one that endangers not just him and his career, but his family too. We’re confident that on November 21, audiences around the world will enjoy the new season with just as much excitement as the previous two seasons and perhaps even more.”

In the new season, the stakes and dangers are higher as Manoj’s character is pushed to his limits when he comes face-to-face with formidable new adversaries in Jaideep Ahlawat (Rukma) and Nimrat Kaur (Meera).

On the run, Srikant must navigate uncharted territories while confronting threats and enemies from both within and beyond the nation’s borders.

“The Family Man has redefined long-format storytelling, becoming part of everyday conversations, social discourse, and the broader cultural zeitgeist. It exemplifies our very successful collaboration with D2R Films, who have consistently cut through the clutter with stories that are both extremely engaging and widely entertaining, perfectly complementing the diverse repertoire of Prime Video,” said Nikhil Madhok, Director & Head of Originals, Prime Video, India. ‘The Family Man 3’: Manoj Bajpayee Wraps Up Shooting for Upcoming Action-Thriller Series, Says ‘Aur Thoda Intezar’.

Madhok added: “The upcoming season promises an even more thrilling ride, with its signature blend of humor and action backed by stellar performances from the ensemble cast. And we are truly excited to bring this to audiences across the world.”

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 5 TruLY Score 5 – Trustworthy | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 5 on LatestLY. It is verified through official sources (Youtube/ Prime Video India ). The information is thoroughly cross-checked and confirmed. You can confidently share this article with your friends and family, knowing it is trustworthy and reliable.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Oct 28, 2025 02:52 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).