Actress Richa Chadha, who is gearing up for the release of her upcoming web show 'The Great Indian Murder', has lauded its Producer Ajay Devgn for his foresight on the booming culture of OTT and bringing together the show. Talking about the same, Richa Chadha, who plays the role of an investigating officer named Sudha Bhardwaj in the show, said, "Audiences can engage in OTT content from anywhere, the internet is a global village. I feel, Ajay Devgn sir has the foresight and understood the advantages the platform brings in." The Great Indian Murder Trailer: Pratik Gandhi, Richa Chadha, Ashutosh Rana’s Whodunnit Series Feels Like a Gripping Crime Thriller (Watch Video).

She commented, "Would like to thank Ajay Devgn, for setting up and supporting our show -- 'The Great Indian Murder'. There is an added advantage for the show because of his name attached to it. Some of the great actors have been cast in the show like Raghubir sir, and so many more. He is supporting all of us and the content." The Great Indian Murder: Pratik Gandhi Opens Up About Working With Richa Chadha in Disney+ Hotstar’s Show.

The 'Great Indian Murder' helmed by Tigmanshu Dhulia is a screen adaptation of Vikas Swarup's second novel 'Six Suspects'. It revolves around murder of the son of a high-profile minister and promises an intriguing mystery with a talented cast that includes Pratik Gandhi and Richa in the lead, along with Raghubir Yadav, Ashutosh Rana, Paoli Dam, Jatin Goswami and Shashank Arora. 'The Great Indian Murder' will be available to stream exclusively on Disney+ Hotstar from February 4 in Hindi, Marathi, Tamil, Telugu, Kannada, Malayalam and Bengali.

