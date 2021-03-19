Life Of Pi star Suraj Sharma and Mirzapur actress Shweta Tripathi come together in the Indian-American film, The Illegal, scheduled to be released digitally in India on March 23. The trailer was unveiled on Friday on social media. Mirzapur 2 All New Episodes Meme Templates for Free Download: With Amazon Prime's Hit Series Leaked on Telegram, Here Are Latest Joke Formats to Make Funny Memes.

"This film is very close to my heart. I am super thrilled about the movie releasing for wider audiences as well. While the film was received well at a number of film festivals, I am still nervous about the audience's reaction to it," said the film's writer-director Danish Renzu. The Big Bull Trailer: Scam 1992 Director Hansal Mehta Requests Fans 'To Not Make Unfair Comparisons' With Pratik Gandhi's Series.

Check Out the Trailer of The Illegal Below:

The film has been screened at various film festivals, and has won accolades including the Special Award for Discovering India at the Mumbai International Film Festival, and the Best Feature Critics Choice at the Vancouver South Asian Film Festival. The Illegal, an attempt to bring to the forefront the reality of the great American dream, will drop on Amazon Prime Video.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Mar 19, 2021 06:48 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).