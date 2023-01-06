TV personality and actress Archana Puran Singh talked about her bond with the ace comedian Kapil Sharma and why she never felt bad about him pulling her leg or making fun of her. She said: "Many people on social media often ask me if I don't feel bad by the way Kapil jokes about me or why I just listen to him without saying a word. And I have been saying the same thing that the bond we have since Comedy Circus is something very unique." The Kapil Sharma Show: Zakir Khan To Make A Special Appearance On Kapil Sharma's Show! (Watch Video).

Archana acted in several movies such as Jalwa, Agneepath, Saudagar, Raja Hindustani, and also judged comedy-based reality shows such as Comedy Circus, India's Laughter Champion, and many more. She is also part of The Kapil Sharma Show. The 60-year-old actress added that she always liked the mischiefs of Kapil and never felt bad about them. The Kapil Sharma Show: Anupam Kher, Neena Gupta, Boman Irani Promote Their Upcoming Film Uunchai! (Watch Video).

"Kapil has always been mischievous and nowadays, the level of mischief has also gone up in a fun way but I bear all this because I love his mischief and the way he jokes around me. And I recognise the love he has for me behind his mischief and jokes," she added. Motivational speakers including Gaur Gopal Das, Vivek Bindra, and Khan Sir will be appearing on The Kapil Sharma Show as celebrity guests. The Kapil Sharma Show airs on Sony Entertainment Television.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jan 06, 2023 03:26 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).