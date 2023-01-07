Popular YouTuber and teacher known to the world as Khan Sir talked about his teaching style and how he is inspired by Kapil Sharma. Khan Sir revealed that the comedy reality show is the inspiration behind his unique method of teaching. The Kapil Sharma Show: Zakir Khan To Make A Special Appearance On Kapil Sharma's Show! (Watch Video).

He shared: "Whenever these poor students get tired of studying, they watch The Kapil Sharma Show. Initially, I used to think that we are trying to teach them but they are more interested in the show." Khan Sir, who has hundreds of thousands of subscribers and whose teaching method is admired by many, later added that education becomes interesting by making it humorous. The Kapil Sharma Show: Fan Spots Kapil Sharma Using ‘Teleprompter’ During His Opening Monologue (Watch Video).

"So I thought why not mix it and I thought of adding humour to education to make it interesting for the students to learn and at the same time have fun," he added. Trending motivational speakers, including Gaur Gopal Das, Vivek Bindra, and Khan Sir are appearing on The Kapil Sharma Show as celebrity guests. The Kapil Sharma Show airs on Sony Entertainment Television.

