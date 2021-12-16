Actress Sonali Kulkarni, who portrayed a journalist in the recent web series 'The Whistleblower', says neutral and objective journalism is very important in the present time for a progressive society. Sharing one of the reasons why the show is very special for her, Sonali told IANS: "I think by doing the character of Zainab Parkar in the show, and understanding a great insight, I realised how important it is to maintain and practice the fine line between activism and journalism. The Whistleblower Review: A Stellar Ritwik Bhowmik and an Impressive Sachin Khedekar Keep You Hooked In This SonyLIV Original Series (LatestLY Exclusive).

"These days on news channels and any other media outlets, the editors either become activists and report any incident by taking a side already and the viewers build their opinions based on the opinion of the editor; or some of the important stories, scams remain unnoticed, unreported. Both are problematic. In the system, everywhere, there will be bad people and corruption but journalists should remain neutral and objective with their work. That is how we can build a progressive society." The Whistleblower Trailer: Ritwik Bhowmik’s SonyLIV Show on Examination Scam Is All Set To Release on December 16 (Watch Video).

Sonali further added, "Yes, it is tough to make your voice heard for a journalist especially if you are independent but obstacles shouldn't discourage you to remain neutral. After the show, my respect for journalists has gone really high." The show questions the existing corruption in the education system and the PMT scam of 2013. 'The Whistleblower' also featuring - Ritwik Bhowmik, Ravi Kishan, Sachin Khedekar, Ashish Verma among others - streams on SonyLIV.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Dec 16, 2021 07:57 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).