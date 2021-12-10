After an intriguing teaser, the makers of The Whistleblower have finally unveiled the trailer of the show. And as expected, the SonyLIV series by its full-fledged glimpse looks worth watching. The show is based on a medical college scam and is all about 'when education becomes a business'. Ritwik Bhowmik of Bandish Bandits fame will play the lead role.

Watch Video:

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)