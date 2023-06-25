The Witcher Season 3 does have a lot of expectations behind it. Coming almost a year and a half after season two, the third season of the series is being split into two parts. The first of which is all set to premiere this Thursday on Netflix. The series has been one of the service's biggest hits, and this upcoming season is definitely going to be bittersweet for many. The Witcher Season 3 Trailer: Geralt and Ciri Fight Sibe-by-Side in New Look at Henry Cavill's Netflix Fantasy Series! (Watch Video).

Season three will be the last time Henry Cavill will be playing Geralt in the series as the actor is all set to leave the show and be replaced by Liam Hemsworth. Just with that, fans are excited to tune in and see just how the Cavill's final season will fare considering the response to the show has been mixed so far. So, before you check out The Witcher Season 3, here is all you need to know about it.

Cast

The Witcher Season 3 will see the return of Henry Cavill as Geralt, Freya Allan as Ciri and Anya Chalotra as Yennefer. They will also be joined Joey Batey as Jaskier, Anna Shaffer as Triss, Graham McTavish as Djikstra and Mahesh Jadu as Vilgefortz. The season will also star Myanna Burring, Royce Pierreson, Mecia Simson and more.

Plot

The Witcher Season 3 will follow Geralt and Yennefer as they take Ciri into hiding and train her. When they make an attempt to find out more about her magical powers, it leads them to the Aretuza fortress where they find themselves in more trouble than ever. They must fight their way back and make sure that they don't lose each other.

Watch the Trailer for The Witcher Season 3:

Where and When to Watch:

The Witcher Season 3 will have its first five episodes debut on Netflix on June 29, 2023, with them being available at 12:30pm IST. The final three episodes of the season will premiere on the service on July 27, 2023.

Review:

A review for The Witcher Season 3 isn't available yet. As soon as one is out, the page will be updated.

