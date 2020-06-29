Zee TV has finally begun shooting for its shows and will be giving its audience fresh new episodes to watch from July 13 onwards. Yes, shows namely Kumkum Bhagya, Kundali Bhagya, Tujhse Hai Raabta, Guddan Tumse Na Ho Payega and Qurbaan Hua will be back with fresh episodes July 13 onwards. In the first phase of the 'Unlock' period, the Maharashtra Government had given the nod for resuming of TV and film shoots. Zee TV, took to Instagram to announce the good news with clips from their shows. And TV Shows Bhabhiji Ghar Par Hai, Happu Ki Ultan Paltan and Gudiya Humari Sabhi Pe Bhaari Resume Shoots (View Set Pics).

Commenting on what will Kumkum Bhagya's storyline be all about, actress Sriti Jha told IANS, "The story of Prachi and Ranbir will have a major turning point. Their silence could spell separation for the duo while their confession of love for each other could be the beginning of another true romance that viewers have been waiting to watch." Kaun Banega Crorepati, Ekta Kapoor Shows, Bhabhiji Ghar Par Hai; Television Shows Can Commence From June End If Producers Adhere To FWICE Guidelines (View List Below).

Reem Shaikh aka Kalyani from Tujhse Hai Raabta, revealed, "We are shooting for a new turn of events in Kalyani and Malhar's life. While they both are in love, they cannot see eye to eye in their parental approach. They both want a bone marrow for their son Shlok but their methods of getting the same are very different. The story forward is intriguing and full of surprising revelations that will shock and thrill our audiences."

Kundali Bhagya actress Shraddha Arya, who plays Preeta in the show, revealed, "Preeta isn't sure if she should let her head rule her heart or vice-versa when it comes to Karan. But the all-new episodes may bring forth a more determined Preeta who will open Karan's eyes to the conspiracies plotted by miscreants just to wreak havoc in their relationship."

Guddan Tumse Na Ho Paayega and Qurbaan Hua too will be airing fresh episodes from July 13 onwards. Other TV shows that resumed shoot recently were Kasautii Zindagii Kay 2, Naagin 4 and And TV's Bhabhiji Ghar Par Hai, Happu ki Ultan Paltan and Gudiya Humari Sabpe Bhari.

