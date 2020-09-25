A few days back, TV actor Abhishek Bajaj, who has been a prominent part of shows like Hitler Didi, Dil Deke Dekho and Silsila Pyaar Ka among others, was involved in a car accident in Mumbai. The incident happened on Mumbai's Western Express Highway when while trying to avoid colliding from a car in front of him, Abhishek ended up overturning his car. While the actor had glass pieces from the car pierced in his body and had to undergo surgery, his sisters Ekta and Ambika escaped with a few scratches. In an interview, Abhishek revealed how he as glad that local passersby helped him get to the hospital. TV Actress Nishi Singh Bhadli Paralysed, Husband Seeks Financial Assistance To Continue Her Treatment.

"I have met with an accident four days back. On the highway, I was driving and the car in front of me suddenly pulled out the break. And to avoid the collision I took a sharp left, not realising I will fall down from the frog. So, I immediately took right and there was divider so shifted back to the left and there I saw two cars coming in, while I saved them I lost my control completely and my car tire got burst because of this and suddenly my car slipped and the vehicle overturned..," Abhishek revealed to PoptimesUK.com.

Check Out His Post Below:

He continued, "My sisters Ekta and Ambika were with me in the car with me. The moment the car slipped I covered my face and placed myself down so that my face and brain would get saved.. Fortunately, it was a wise decision or else anything could have happened. Right now, I have 16 stitches on my body as I had to come through the front glass window. I came out and then my sister and then we both took our younger sister out.. Due to the grace of God, the people present in this country recognised and started helping me out.. They got my car straight!"

"There was a guy who rushed me to the nearby hospital on his bike.. I was horrified and my body was full of blood but that moment, I did not even know kahan se aa raha hai itna blood.. However, I am thankful for God as my sisters were fine and escaped with only few bruises," revealed Abhishek.

Abhishek had to undergo surgery to get glass pieces out of his body. "Mere poori body mein kaanch ke tukde ghoos gaye, so we had to get a surgery performed. Right now, I am on a complete bed rest at home," he concluded. We're glad that Abhishek is safe and so are his sisters. We pray for his quick recovery.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Sep 25, 2020 06:40 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).