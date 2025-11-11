Salman Khan’s Bigg Boss 19, which started off on a slow note, has now been keeping fans on the edge of their seats. Thanks to the makers’ unexpected twists and last-minute announcements, the game has reached a whole new level as we head towards the finale week. After the shocking double eviction of Abhishek Bajaj and Neelam Giri, another twist has shaken the house. Content creator Mridul Tiwari has reportedly been evicted in a surprise mid-week elimination. ‘Bigg Boss 19’: Netizens REACT to Abhishek Bajaj and Neelam Giri’s Shocking Double Eviction From Salman Khan’s Reality Show, Call Out the Makers for Their ‘Scripted’ Game.

Mridul Tiwari Evicted From ‘Bigg Boss 19’?

According to the latest reports, Mridul Tiwari has been evicted from the Bigg Boss 19 house after makers announced the eviction twist through Live audiences. According to a report by India Forum, a live audience entered the house to select the captaincy contenders. The housemates were then divided into three teams: Team Gaurav, Team Kunickaa, and Team Shehbaaz.

Watch the Promo of ‘Bigg Boss 19’

Team Shehbaaz received the lowest votes, putting members Shehbaaz Badesha, Ashnoor Kaur, and Malti Chahar in danger. Bigg Boss then reportedly conducted an internal vote to decide who would leave the show. Mridul Tiwari was evicted from Bigg Boss 19 based on the votes.

Did Farrhana Bhatt Predict Mridul Tiwari’s Eviction?

Amid rumours surrounding Mridul Tiwari's eviction, an old video of Farrhana Bhatt is doing rounds on the internet. In the video, Farrhana could be seen telling Amaal Mallik, "Yaad rakhna meri baat Amaal, iss baar Mridul gira naa nomination mein, to nahi aayega wapis." (If Mridul falls in the nominations this time, he won't return). The viral video has now been removed from X (previously Twitter). ‘Bashing Guys Is in Fashion’: ‘Bigg Boss 19’ Contestant Abhishek Bajaj Breaks Silence on Cheating Allegations Made by His Ex-Wife Akanksha Jindal (Watch Video).

Fight for ‘Bigg Boss 19’ Trophy

If reports about Mridul Tiwari's mid-week evictions are to be believed, the battle for the finale spot is now between contestants Gaurav Khanna, Kunickaa Saadanand, Ashnoor Kaur, Amaal Mallik, Pranit More, Malti Chahar and Farrhana Bhatt

