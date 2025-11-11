The makers of Bigg Boss 19 shocked everyone after they announced a double eviction in the latest Weekend Ka Vaar episode, which saw Abhishek Bajaj and Neelam Giri leaving the Salman Khan-hosted reality show. Abhishek Bajaj's eviction has caused a massive uproar on social media, with netizens labelling the show "scripted", calling the move "unfair". A few days back, Abhishek Bajaj's ex-wife, Akanksha Jindal, accused the actor of cheating and also claimed that he was dating multiple women. Now that the actor is out of BB19, he has reacted to the cheating allegations made by his former wife. ‘Repeating History With a 21-Year-Old’: ‘Bigg Boss 19’ Contestant Abhishek Bajaj’s Ex-Wife Akanksha Jindal EXPOSES Him, Accuses Him of Lying and Hiding Facts (View Post).

Abhishek Bajaj Reacts to Ex-Wife Akanksha Jindal’s Cheating Allegations

In a recent interview with SCREEN, Abhishek Bajja opened up on his journey in Bigg Boss 19 and also addressed the cheating allegations made by hsi ex-wife Akanksha Jindal and called them "baseless".

He said, "You don't know exactly what's happening outside. I understood that there was another person related to me whose life would be discussed. If she has moved on and settled in life, I didn't want her to face chaos because of me. I was only worried about her being dragged. It is in the past, happened years back, why discuss it now? But when I found out that she said wrong things about me, I felt really bad."

Calling Akanksha his "first love", Abhishek said, "I was a child when we got married; it didn't work out, and we parted ways mutually. Now coming out and speaking at a time when I have worked so hard, worked tirelessly on this platform. As an actor, we face rejection every day. Nobody in this industry supports you because you don't belong in it, and when someone exploits you and uses your merit, it's unfair. The media also shouldn't entertain a social parasite and a fame digger."

Addressing the cheating allegations made by Akanskha, Abhishek said, "The cheating allegations are baseless. You have seen that I was loyal to everyone in that house. Bashing guys is in fashion and Donal Bisht is being dragged into this for nothing." ‘Khatron Ke Khiladi 15′: ’Bigg Boss 19’ Contestants Abhishek Bajaj and Baseer Ali To Participate in Rohit Shetty’s Stunt-Based Reality Show? Here’s What We Know.

Watch Abhishek Bajaj’s Full Interview With Screen:

Abhishek Bajaj was one of the strongest contestants on Bigg Boss 19. He was expected to be a Top 3 contestant this season and even a favourite to lift the trophy. His eviction triggered massive backlash against the makers and Pranit More on social media. The stand-up comedian was given the power to save one contestant from the bottom three, and he chose to save Ashnoor Kaur, which led to Bajaj’s eviction.

