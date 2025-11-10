The latest episode of Bigg Boss 19's Weekend Ka Var witnessed the shocking double elimination of Abhishek Bajaj and Neelam Giri from the Salman Khan-hosted reality show. Pranit More was asked to save one contestant from the three unsafe contestants, and he saved Ashnoor Kaur, leading to her sobbing uncontrollably over Bajaj's departure. The sudden turn of events also left other housemates in disbelief. ‘Bigg Boss 19’ Finale Delayed? Here’s What We Know About Salman Khan’s Fan-Favourite Reality Show Getting 4-Week Extension.

Abhishek Bajaj and Neelam Giri Evicted From ‘Bigg Boss 19’

The November 9 Weekend Ka Vaar episode of Bigg Boss 19 has left everyone deeply shocked. Abhishek Bajaj and Neelam Giri's BB19 journey came to an end as makers introduced a double eviction twist. Pranit More was given the power to save one contestant among the bottom three contestants (Abhishek Bajaj, Ashnoor Kaur, and Neelam Giri). The stand-up comedian saved Ashnoor, and his decision has left netizens angry, with many calling him “dogla” on social media.

Netizens React to Abhishek Bajaj’s Eviction

Soon after the episode ended, fans took to X (formerly Twitter) and erended "UNBEATABLE ABHISHEK BAJAJ" on the platform, calling out the makers for his eviction. They also called out Pranit More for his decision. A user wrote, "Pranit More, you couldn’t even be 1% of what Abhishek Bajaj is, and you never will be. Don’t you dare question his values when your own morals change whenever it’s convenient for you. Abhi, you deserved so much better." Scripted BB19 thud pe."

Another user lashed out at More and wrote, "Kitna bhi ro lo Pranit, you're the reason he's out. You betrayed him, 1 din ke liye 70 din ki friendship tod diya." ‘Bigg Boss 19’: Former Cricketers Jhulan Goswami, Anjum Chopra Meet With Salman Khan on Sets of BB19 (See Pics).

Netizens Trend ‘Unbeatable Abhishek Bajaj’ on X After His Eviction

Abhishek entered Bigg Boss with confidence and left with unmatched respect. His eviction might have been unfair, but he exited like a true king graceful, grounded, and glowing with pride. The audience has spoken he’s our winner❤️ UNBEATABLE ABHISHEK BAJAJpic.twitter.com/PIfnZXMwxi — 𝐀𝐧𝐠𝐞𝐥🧚🏻 (@AbhinoorLuv) November 9, 2025

Pranit More Called Out by Netizens

Kitna bhi ro lo Pranit, you're the reason he's out. You betrayed him, 1 din ke liye 70 din ki friendship tod diya. Abhishek tha jisne tumhare game ko uthaya aur samjhaya. It was heartbreaking to see him going at this stage💔💔 UNBEATABLE ABHISHEK BAJAJ#AbhishekBajaj pic.twitter.com/kZz7iZ3v6m — V🔱 (@WeTheThinkers) November 9, 2025

Fans Call ‘Bigg Boss 19’ Scripted

Pranit More, you couldn’t even be 1% of what Abhishek Bajaj is, and you never will be. Don’t you dare question his values when your own morals change whenever it’s convenient for you. Abhi, you deserved so much better :( SCRIPTED BB19 THUD PE UNBEATABLE ABHISHEK BAJAJ pic.twitter.com/AyOLOId5zZ — s (@yaayerhs) November 9, 2025

Fans Express Dissatisfaction Over Abhishek Bajaj’s Eviction

The Heartbreaking Moment

TWITTER HAS CHANGED THE LIKE BUTTON TO SUPPORT ABHISHEK BAJAJ Tap to check 💓 All the best for your future UNBEATABLE ABHISHEK BAJAJ#Abhinoor #AbhishekBajaj #BiggBoss19 pic.twitter.com/F3kjxzHwQb — 𝓜𝓲𝓷𝓲 𝓣ß (@stangirile1) November 9, 2025

Who Remains in ‘Bigg Boss 19’?

After the shocking double eviction inside Salman Khan's Bigg Boss 19 house, the battle for the finale spot is between contestants Gaurav Khanna, Pranit More, Kunickaa Sadanand, Ashnoor Kaur, Mridul Tiwari, Farrhana Bhatt, Tanya Mittal, Malti Chahar and Shehbaz Badesha.

