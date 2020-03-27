TV Host Carson Daly and Wife Siri Welcome Their 4th Child (View Pic)

TV Host Carson Daly and Wife Siri (Photo Credits: Twitter)

Popular American TV host Carson Daly and his wife Siri have announced the birth of their fourth child. The 46-year-old host, who already shares son Jackson James and two daughters -- Etta Jones and London Rose-- with Siri, shared the news in a post on Instagram on Thursday. "Carson and Siri Daly along with proud siblings Jackson James, Etta Jones and London Rose are beyond thrilled to announce the arrival of Goldie Patricia Daly!" he wrote alongside a photo of the newborn.

"She was born at 4:08pm (ET) coming in at 8.2 lbs., and 20 inches long. Go Go and mom are doing great," he added. Daly also gave a shout out to all the medical staff who are currently leading the fight against coronavirus pandemic. "We thank God not only for the safe birth of our daughter, but for their tireless work attending to so many in need. It is a bittersweet event for us as we are extremely grateful, but also mindful of this unparalleled time in our history," he said.

Carson Daly and Wife Siri are Now a Family of 6

"We appreciate your well wishes and ask that you join us in praying for the many suffering around the world. God Bless you all," he added. PTI