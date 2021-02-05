WandaVision has once again made it among the top trends on the micro-blogging site Twitter. Yas, you read that right! This Elizabeth Olsen and Paul Bettany's television series is loved for its content. And when the latest episode five of the show dropped on the Disney+ Hotstar premium, fans could not keep calm and poured their heart out online. Right from spoilers, memes to even a few talking how each episode gets better, netizens are celebrating WandaVision on the internet. WandaVision Leads to a Meme Fest on Twitter! Elizabeth Olsen and Paul Bettany's Marvel Series Churn Funny Jokes Online.

However, what we are reading the most is that Twitterverse is shocked and going mad to see X-Men: Dark Pheonix's actor Evan Peters making an appearance and reprising his role as Quicksilver on the show. Sorry for the spoiler guys, but we had mention what Tweeple are talking about. Check out a few Twitter reactions over the latest episode below. WandaVision Trailer: Did You Notice This Captain Marvel Character in the First Promo of MCU's Disney+ Hotstar Series?

Holy Shit!

#WandaVision episode 5 really makes the show the horror series it always was from the beginning and it’s great. Monica is amazing in it. Paul Bettany and Elizabeth Olsen are incredible. AND HOLY FUCKING SHIT THAT ENDING. pic.twitter.com/47WfywvOPO — Scott Thomson Brown🎬✍🏻📕 (@scott_brown22) February 5, 2021

Hahaha!

ALL OF US WHEN WE SEE PIETRO AT THE END OF THE EPISODE #WandaVision pic.twitter.com/dnz10NzM80 — aira (@trixiedash) February 5, 2021

Gets Better With Each Episode!

Yeeeeesssssssssssssss! The return of Pietro! This series just keeps getting better and better. Thank you @MarvelStudios and @Kevfeige. In a time when the world needs it most you’ve brought an amazing show for us to look forward to each week. #WandaVision #Quicksilver — Jonathan Beyl (@JonathanBeyl) February 5, 2021

Aww!

Sigh, now I gotta wait another week for a new #WandaVision episode. My god, Friday come faster 😭 — amanda. (@OriginalHipstcr) February 5, 2021

Spoilers!!!

#WandaVision ep 5 SPOILERS - - - - - Me when Evan Peters showed up at the end pic.twitter.com/pJTJms3oLa — j ♡ wanda (@loki_x0) February 5, 2021

Okay!

So, have you watched WandaVision's latest episode yet? If not, we suggest, you should, as it's fun and how. The first episode of the TV series aired on January 15, 2021, at the OTT platform. Helmed by Matt Shakman and created by Jac Schaeffer, new episodes air every Friday on Disney+. You can also check out the review of the first two episodes by us clicking here. Stay tuned!

