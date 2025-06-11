Bigg Boss 18 fame Avinash Mishra has finally broken his silence on the rumours linking him romantically with actress Eisha Singh. The two, who have often been spotted together at industry events and social gatherings, have sparked curiosity with their undeniable chemistry—leading many to wonder if there’s more than just friendship between them. Speaking to IANS, the actor clarified that they are good friends. Avinash stated, “We’re good friends. We’re in a happy space — personally and professionally. We’re both focused on our work and excited about upcoming projects.” ‘We Are Really Good Friends’: Avinash Mishra of ‘Bigg Boss 18' Fame Clears Relationship Rumours With Eisha Singh.

For the unversed, Avinash and Eisha, during their time on Bigg Boss 18, became the subject of much speculation due to their growing closeness on the show. Their affectionate gestures and warm chemistry caught viewers’ attention, fuelling rumours of a possible romance. While Avinash openly admitted that he had developed “some emotions” for Eisha, he was careful to stress that their connection was rooted in companionship and mutual encouragement within the high-pressure environment of the house. ‘Dimaag Se Paidal’: Eisha Singh’s Mother Clashes With Chaahat Pandey’s Maa Over Shalin Bhanot Topic on ‘Bigg Boss 18’ (Watch Video)

The duo has teamed up together for a new music video. Talking about the song, Mishra mentioned, “I’m really glad that my first offer after Bigg Boss came in the form of such a beautiful project, under such a prestigious label. I mean, it's a song featuring legendary artists like Adnan Sir and Asha Ma’am. The moment we entered the office and were told about the song and the names associated with it, it was a big “yes” from our side.

Isha expressed her excitement, saying, “Absolutely. When we found out they were looking for a cast and it could be us—me and Avinash—we immediately said yes. And once we heard the song, we were completely convinced. It’s an amazing track.” The Sirf Tum actress added, “It was very easy working together because of the bond we built during the show. That connection has stayed strong, and I think the on-screen chemistry you see is a reflection of that. There's a natural comfort between us, and he's also such a fun-loving person, so it makes the process even more enjoyable.

