Bigg Boss 18 and Splitsvilla X5 fame actress Kashish Kapoor recently lodged a police complaint against her domestic help, Sachin Kumar Chaudhary, accusing him of stealing INR 4 lakh from her residence in Mumbai’s Andheri. The incident likely took place last week. The actress later took to her YouTube channel and shared a lengthy video recounting the moment she discovered the theft. She also alleged that her house help had assaulted her by pinning her against the wall and threatening her not to tell anyone about the incident. Vehicle Theft Racket Busted: Delhi Police Busts 2 Car-Jacking Syndicates; 7 Held, SUV Among Vehicles Recovered.

Kashish Kapoor Accuses Her House Help of Stealing and Assaulting Her

Taking to her YouTube channel on Sunday (July 13), the Bigg Boss 18 wild card shared a video narrating the incidents from her disturbing encounter. She said that she is opening up about it because some media channels have already reported it, and she wanted to clarify exactly what happened. In the emotional video, she accused her house help of stealing INR 50,000 from her house and physically assaulting her when confronted. Kashish said that she had kept INR 7 lakh cash at her house on Sunday (July 13), and before flying to Singapore on July 10, she wanted to deposit the amount in her mother's account on July 9.

Kashish Kapoor’s Instagram Post

However, when she checked her locker, she found the envelope empty, in which she kept the money. Suspecting her cook, who had just left the house, Kashish revealed intercepting him near her floor's lift. She said, "I told him, apna pocket dikhao. But he refused. When I insisted, he tried to throw the money away, which is when she saw a bundle of INR 50,000 in cash near her washing machine.

"Itne der mein ki mai apna phone uthati aur kuch karti, next thing I know I am pinned against the wall. He told me, 'You can't tell anybody about it.' I am in my own house, in my own hall, and I am pinned against the wall, l and he's holding them down ki 'Don't tell anybody.' In that moment, my head was like fight or flight. My survival instincts told me that you have to protect yourself." She then revealed getting him to get away. After he left, she immediately contacted her building's security guard, but he managed to flee. "I was sick to my stomach. Felt like puking on the way, thinking what was happening? But I told myself, f*ck it, you can die later. Right now, you have to stop this."

What the Police Said About Theft at Kashish Kapoor’s House

Kashish revealed that when she met the cops along with the cook, she was told that there was no assurance that her money would be returned. She said the police informed her that they would keep him in custody for 7–8 days until he gets bail, which would be followed by court proceedings. Kashish also shared that there was a previous incident of theft at her house, and while everyone doubted the house help, she was the one who felt it wasn’t right to blame someone without having any proof. ‘Don’t Be Like That With Me’: Salman Khan Schools Kashish Kapoor After She Argues With Him Over ‘Flavour’ Drama on ‘Bigg Boss 18’ (Watch Video).

Watch Kashish Kapoor’s YouTube Video Below:

Kashish Kapoor rose to fame in 2024 with Sunny Leone and Tarun Mirwani hosting the dating reality show MTV Splitsvilla 15. She reached the finale of the season alongside fan favourite Digvijay Rathee, only to opt out of the competition by taking home INR 10 lakh prize money.

