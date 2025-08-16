Model and actress Kashish Kapoor, who rose to fame with her stint in Splitsvilla X5 and Bigg Boss 18, often grabs headlines for her bold statements. The actress is once again making news, this time after a designer accused her of ruining an expensive dress. The designer took to social media to share screenshots of their conversation and revealed that the couture gown was returned by Kashish’s team, “crumbled and wet” with “dust and sand.” Sharing the screenshots, the designer further alleged that Kashish not only denied the accusation but also blocked them. ‘I Was Pinned Against the Wall’: ‘Bigg Boss 18’ Fame Actress Kashish Kapoor Accuses Her Cook of Stealing INR 7 Lakh and Assaulting Her – Watch Video.

Designer Calls Out Kashish Kapoor for Returning Couture Dress in Damaged State

A few days back, the designer Smita Shrinivas took to her Instagram handle to share a detailed post accusing Kashish Kapoor of damaging an INR 85,000 gown. Smita shared screenshots in the post showing that when they asked for comepsation for the damages, Kashish's team denied paying INR 42,500 which is half the prize of the gown to help fix it. After weeks of chatting and negotiating, Kashih's team blocked her.

Kashish Kapoor Ghosts Designer After Being Asked To Pay for Damaged Outfit

After Denying Compensation, Kashish Offers To Mend the Designer’s Gown

The designer added that when they again contacted Kashish’s team, they suggested compensating in the form of a shoutout to their brand instead of monetary compensation. The screenshots revealed that Kashish refused to pay the amount as she wouldn’t be wearing it. The person coordinating from the actress's team wrote, "Kashish is saying that she won't pay for the dress. She is saying that she won't be wearing this dress anyway."

The designer slammed Kashish’s unprofessional behaviour and told her team that, after staying silent for more than a month, this is the response she receives.

The Other Post Shared by the Designer

The designer further urged other small designers to always document everything, take deposits, and not settle for shoutouts in cases of such damages. She wrote, "Couture is not free content. It’s art, livelihood, and the work of skilled artisans. Respect the work you borrow." ‘Bigg Boss 18’: Kashish Kapoor EVICTED From Salman Khan’s Reality Show During Weekend Ka Vaar.

Kashish Kapoor’s Latest Instagram Post

A few weeks ago, Kashish Kapoor made headlines after revealing that INR 7 lakh in cash was stolen from her locker by her cook just before her Singapore trip. In an emotional Instagram video, she shared that when she caught him trying to escape red-handed, the cook pinned her against the wall and threatened her not to tell anyone.

