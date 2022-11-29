After 34 years, Willow is set to return in a live-action series that will serve as a sequel to the original 1988 film. Releasing on November 30, 2022, the series is meant to be a legacy sequel that will see the rises of the dark forces again and everyone's favourite Nelwyn jumping to the occasion to save the world once more. Willow Special Look: Evil is Coming to Destroy Everything in Warwick Davis' Upcoming Disney+ Fantasy Series! (Watch Video).

Willow has been in the making for a long time, and given the promos, it looks like Warwick Davis still hasn't lost the touch as the character. With the return of the iconic fantasy franchise, fans surely are excited to see what's in store. So, before you check out the series, here is all you need to know about it.

Cast

Willow will see the return of Warwick Davis as the iconic titular character, with Joanne Walley reprising her role as Sorsha from the previous film as well. They will be joined by Ruby Cruz (Kit), Erin Kellyman (Jade), Ellie Bamber (Dove), Tony Revolvori (Graydon), Amar Chadha-Patel (Boorman) and Dempsey Bryk (Airk).

Plot

Willow will focus on the rise of evil forces once more. With Willow having to gather a group of heroes, he leads a quest to some of the most dangerous places far beyond his home in an effort to save the world.

Watch the Trailer:

When and When to Watch Willow

You can check out Willow on November 30, 2022, when it releases on Disney+ Hotstar. Like every other Disney+ Hotstar release, the series will be available to stream at 01:30pm. However, to watch it you will require a valid Disney+ Hotstar subscription. Willow Trailer: Warwick Davis Returns to the World of Magic in This New Teaser For His Sequel Fantasy Series! (Watch Trailer).

Review

The reviews for Willow aren't out yet. When they are, the page will be updated.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Nov 29, 2022 01:36 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).