During Star Wars Celebration 2022, we even got a new look at the upcoming Willow series. The series will see Warwick Davis' Willow come out of retirement and into the world of magic once more after a princess assembles a team to rescue her brother. The series will stream exclusively on Disney+ and will premiere on November 30, 2022. Andor Trailer: Diego Luna Returns to Fight the Empire in This First Look at His Rogue One Spinoff! (Watch Video).

Watch The Trailer:

