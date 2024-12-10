New Delhi, December 10: Google has introduced its latest innovation in quantum computing, the Willow quantum computing chip. The new quantum chip from Google represents an advancement in technology to solve complex problems at speeds. According to Google CEO Sundar Pichai, Willow can perform standard computations in under five minutes.

Hartmut Neven, founder and lead of Google Quantum AI, said, "Willow chip is a major step on a journey that began over 10 years ago." Errors pose a challenge in the field of quantum computing. It is because qubits, which are the basic units of information in quantum computers, often interact quickly with their surroundings. The interaction often makes it difficult to perform calculations. Google CEO Sundar Pichai Introduces Quantum Computing Chip ‘Willow’, Elon Musk and Sam Altman Reacts.

Sundar Pichai Introduces Quantum Computing Chip ‘Willow’

Introducing Willow, our new state-of-the-art quantum computing chip with a breakthrough that can reduce errors exponentially as we scale up using more qubits, cracking a 30-year challenge in the field. In benchmark tests, Willow solved a standard computation in <5 mins that would… — Sundar Pichai (@sundarpichai) December 9, 2024

Google Quantum Computing Chip ‘Willow’

The company experimented with larger groups of physical qubits. They started with a 3x3 grid of encoded qubits, then moved on to a 5x5 grid, and finally tested a 7x7 grid. They applied their latest improvements in quantum error correction and were successfully able to reduce the error rate by half each time.

What is Quantum Computing?

Quantum computing is a technology that uses quantum mechanics to solve problems that are too complex for even the most powerful computers. While classical computers use binary bits, which are zeros and ones, quantum computers can handle much more information at once by using quantum bits or qubits.

A qubit can function like a regular bit, representing either a zero or a one, but it also has the ability to exist as a mix of both zero and one at the same time. However, when the computation is finished, each qubit can produce one bit of information. Quantum algorithms operate by storing and processing information in ways that classical computers cannot, which can lead to faster solutions for specific types of problems.

What is Google Willow Quantum Computing Chip?

Willow has the ability to reduce errors with the increase in number of qubits used. It addresses a major challenge in quantum error correction that researchers have been working on for nearly 30 years. Willow completed a standard benchmark calculation in less than five minutes, a task that would take one of the fastest supercomputers today for 10 septillion years to finish. OpenAI Sora Launched to Public With Ability To Generate, Edit AI Videos; Know Features and Limits.

Willow comes with 105 qubits and delivers its performance across two system benchmarks related to quantum error correction and random circuit sampling. These types of algorithmic benchmarks are considered as the most effective way to evaluate the performance of a quantum chip.

