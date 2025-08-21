Salman Khan's Bigg Boss 19 is almost here, and fans are excited to witness a brand-new season filled with drama, twists, fights, and emotional moments. As per recent reports, the upcoming season will feature 15 contestants from the worlds of acting, social media, and music. The theme for BB19 has been unveiled as "Gharwalon Ki Sarkaar," hinting that contestants will decide everything inside the house. TV actress Shafaq Naaz, one of the rumoured names to enter the house, has finally reacted to the speculation surrounding her participation. ‘Bigg Boss 19’ Tentative Contestants: From TV Actress Shafaq Naaz to Journalist Nayandeep Rakshit – Rumoured Names Set To Heat Up Salman Khan’s Reality Show.

Shafaq Naaz Not Doing ‘Bigg Boss 19’?

While there were reports suggesting that television actress Shafaq Naaz, best known for her role as Kunti in Star Plus' Mahabharat, would be entering the Bigg Boss 19 house, later reports claimed that she had decided to opt out of Salman Khan’s show due to health issues and an emergency. Shutting down the speculation, the actress clarified that she is absolutely fine and that there is no such emergency. She also confirmed not being a part of Bigg Boss 19.

Watch the Promo of ‘Bigg Boss 19’

View this post on Instagram A post shared by ColorsTV (@colorstv)

Taking to her Instagram, Shafaq Naaz rubbished the rumours through a video in which she could be heard saying, "Hi, I am making this video to clarify two things. Number 1 - I am not doing Bigg Boss, guys. But yahan tak bhi theek tha. Then, mai news dekhti hoon, due to some family emergency, due to some health issues, due to personal reasons, I exit the show... I don't know what and all."

Shafaq Naaz Clarifies That She’s ‘Absolutely Fine’

Dismissing rumours surrounding her health, Shafaq Naaz said, "I'm like 'what! Ye kab hua?' So much drama is happening in my life, and I'm absolutely clueless. Nothing of that sort is happening in my life, guys, and I am absolutely fine. I am walking, I am talking, I am git to do all normal things. I am fit to work, and I am fit to do everything. There is no emergency happening in my life."She wrapped up her video by urging news portals to cover stories responsibly and cross-check with her before publishing anything. ‘Bigg Boss 19’: Boxing Great Mike Tyson To Be Seen in Salman Khan’s Popular Reality Show as a Guest? Here’s What We Know.

Shafaq Naaz Dismisses Rumours About Her ‘BB19’ Participation

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Shafaq Naaz (@shafaqnaaz777)

About ‘Bigg Boss 19’

Bigg Boss 19 will have a "Gharwalon Ki Sarkaar" theme, hinting that the contestants will be the ultimate decision makers. However, they will have to grab the powers by acing the given tasks. Salman Khan's Bigg Boss 19 will premiere on Sunday, August 24 at 9 pm on JioHotstar. Fans can also catch the show on Colors TV at 10:30 pm.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Aug 21, 2025 08:28 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).