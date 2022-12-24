The Year 2022 has been a fantastic year for the streaming industry in India and worldwide. This year, streaming platforms like Netflix, Disney+, and Amazon Prime Video released plenty of excellent Indian TV series and films that have entertained millions of viewers all over the country. Year Ender 2022: From Ayushmann Khurrana in An Action Hero to Ranbir Kapoor in Shamshera, 5 Movie Roles Which Showcased Bollywood Actors in New Light!

If you’re planning on playing catch-up during the holiday season, here are some of the best Indian shows to watch.

Rudra: The Edge of Darkness

Rudra: Edge of Darkness is an Indian psychological action-thriller TV show streaming on Disney+ Hotstar. The series is a remake of the British TV series Luther. The show follows the story of Rudra, a fearless and determined cop who is on a mission to take down various dangerous criminals and organizations as he returns to active duty. Rudra Review: Ajay Devgn's OTT Debut Is Deliciously Dark and Gripping; Raashi Khanna is a Scene-Stealer.

The show features intense action sequences, nail-biting suspense, and a gripping storyline that keeps the viewers on the edge of their seats. The show stars Ajay Devgn as Rudra, Raashii Khanna as Dr Aliyah Choksi, and Esha Deol as Shaila Durrani Singh. Rudra: Edge of Darkness received positive reviews for its performances, direction, and cinematography and was a popular show among viewers.

Aashram

Aashram is an Indian crime drama web television series premiered on MX Player in 2020. The show is set in a small town in Uttar Pradesh and follows the story of a godman named Baba Nirala, played by actor Bobby Deol, who runs an ashram and is revered by his followers. However, behind the facade of spirituality and religious devotion, Baba Nirala is revealed to be a conman who uses his ashram as a front for illegal activities, including human trafficking, drug abuse, and police corruption.

The show explores power, corruption, and redemption themes and has received praise for its performances, direction, and cinematography. Aashram was a popular show among viewers and was renewed for a second season, which was released in 2021. Season 3 was released in 2022 and garnered over 100 million views within 32 hours of its release.

Anupamaa

Anupamaa is an Indian drama television series that aired on Star Plus and started in 2020. The show follows the story of Anupamaa, a middle-aged homemaker who is often taken for granted by her family. Despite facing challenges and struggles in her personal and domestic life, Anupamaa remains a kind, patient, and resilient person who always puts the needs of her loved ones before her own. The show features strong performances by its lead cast, including actor Rupali Ganguly as Anupamaa, and addresses themes of self-worth, relationships, and family dynamics. Anupamaa was a popular show among viewers and received positive reviews for its storytelling, performances, and social relevance.

Delhi Crime

Delhi Crime is an Indian crime drama web television series premiered on Netflix in 2019. The show is based on the true story of the investigation into the 2012 Delhi gang rape case, in which a young woman was brutally assaulted and murdered in the capital city of Delhi. The show follows the efforts of the Delhi Police to track down the suspects and bring them to justice and features a talented cast of actors led by Shefali Shah as Vartika Chaturvedi, the head of the investigation team. Delhi Crime received critical acclaim for its performances, direction, and authenticity and won the International Emmy Award for Best Drama Series in 2020. The second season of Delhi Crime premiered in August 2022.

Aranyak

Aranyak is an Indian-Hindi language series that started in 2021. However, the show was so popular and prominent in India that it continued to be watched by millions of people in 2022. The series stars Raveena Tandon, Parambrata Chatterjee, and Ashutosh Rana. Aranyak Review: Raveena Tandon, Parambrata’s Netflix Mystery Thriller Series Is Highly Engrossing.

The series is set in a fictional town in an area of India and revolves around two police officers trying to solve a puzzling murder of a teenage girl who was also raped. Tandon was praised countlessly by various critics for her performance in the series.

In recent years, there has been a trend in India towards creating more original content for streaming platforms such as Netflix, Amazon Prime Video, and Disney+ Hotstar, which has allowed for greater diversity and creativity in the types of shows being produced. 2023 will feature the release of many exciting and highly-anticipated TV series in India. It will also be interesting to see what trends and storylines emerge in the coming year.