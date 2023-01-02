Child actress Ruhanika Dhawan has purchased a house at the age of 15. She has posted several pictures and a long post expressing her gratitude towards her parents for their guidance and support. In one of the pictures, she is posing with the key of her new home and in the other one she is standing with her father inside her house. Teri Meri Dooriyaann: Punjabi Actress Himanshi Parashar to Make Her Hindi TV Debut with the Star Plus Show.

The Yeh Hai Mohabbatein actress wrote in the caption: "With the blessings of Waheguru ji and my parents, sharing my happiness with you all...To new beginnings!! My heart is full and I'm extremely Grateful..I have check marked a very big dream- 'Buying a home on my own'. This is very huge for me and my folks. I couldn't wait to share this with you all. My parents and I are extremely thank full for all the platforms and opportunities I have gotten which have helped me achieve this dream." Shweta Tiwari Oozes Glam in a Mint Green Saree and Matching Blouse; View TV Actress’ Sexy Pictures.

Ruhanika made her acting debut with the show, 'Mrs Kaushik Ki Paanch Bahuein' in 2012 and later she rose to fame with her role of Ruhi in the TV show, Yeh Hai Mohabbatein. She added that this achievement was impossible without the help of her parents.

"Of course, this wouldn't have been possible without the help and guidance of my parents and as I write this, I know how blessed I feel to have them. Special mention to my mother who is some magician, she in all ways is Desi mother who saves every penny and doubles it. Only God and she know how she does it!!," she added.

At last, she concluded with the hope to achieve more in life: "There's no stopping for me!! This is just the beginning. I'm already dreaming bigger, I will chase my dreams, work even harder. So, if I can do it you too can!! So dream on, follow your dreams and it will definitely come true one day," she concluded.

