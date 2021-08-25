Your Honor, a legal thriller starring Breaking Bad star Bryan Cranston, is returning for a second run on Showtime. According to Variety, the new season will consist of 10 episodes and will start production next year. Originally set up as a limited series, the second season will see Cranston return as respected New Orleans judge Michael Desiato. Your Honor Trailer: Bryan Cranston Returns To TV After Breaking Bad With Yet Another Powerful Series (Watch Video).

In season one, Desiato's son is involved in a hit-and-run that leads to a high-stakes game of lies, deceit and impossible choices. Peter Moffat, known for acclaimed "The Night of", will also return as writer, showrunner, and executive producer. Gary Levine, co-president of entertainment for Showtime, said like other fans of the show, he is excited about the new chapter. Bryan Cranston Birthday Special: Did You Know the Breaking Bad Actor Had Voiced for Lord Ram in an Animated Version of Ramayana?

"We were blown away by 'Your Honor'... by the power of Peter's storytelling, by the depth of Bryan's performance, and by the overwhelming reaction from our subscribers who watched in record numbers. "Imagine our delight when we learned that Peter believed he had more story to tell and Bryan felt he had more depths to plumb. So, along with its millions of fans, I am gleefully shouting 'Encore!'" Levine said.

Season one also starred Hope Davis, Michael Stuhlbarg, Hunter Doohan, Carmen Ejogo, Isiah Whitlock Jr, Sofia Black-D'Elia, Maura Tierney, Amy Landecker, Margo Martindale, Lorraine Toussaint, Benjamin Flores Jr, Chet Hanks, Lamar Johnson, and Lilli Kay. CBS Studios produces the show in association with KingSize. Your Honor is based on the Israeli series Kvodo created by Ron Ninio and Shlomo Mashiach. It also got an Indian adaptation, a Sony LIV series which starred actor Jimmy Sheirgill in the lead role.

