Mumbai, April 19: After yet another snafu by Urvashi Rautela over her comment about having a “temple” in Uttarakhand, the actress’s team has issued a statement urging people to “listen to the video properly.” During an interview, Urvashi reportedly claimed that there is an "Urvashi Temple" near Badrinath Dham. She also expressed her desire to have something similar in South India.

The statement issued by her team read, "Urvashi Rautela said that there is a temple in my name in Uttarakhand, not Urvashi Rautela's temple. Now people don't even listen to things properly; just hearing 'Urvashi' or 'temple,' they assume that people worship Urvashi Rautela. Listen to this video properly and then speak."

The statement added, “Urvashi said, yes, at Delhi University, she was worshipped as ‘Damdami Mai,’ and there’s a news article about it too. Legal action should be taken against those who made confusing remarks about Urvashi Rautela’s statement.”

"It is essential that before making baseless allegations or derogatory comments against any individual, the facts are thoroughly verified. Everyone in society should treat each other with respect and understanding so that everyone's rights can be protected."

In the interview, Urvashi was also asked if people visit to seek blessings; she responded, "Ab mandir hai toh woh hi toh karenge (It's a temple, they will do that only)."

The statement from the actress' team comes after priests and locals, who consider the temple sacred, were unhappy with Urvashi's comments, with several calling for the government to take action against her for hurting religious sentiments.

