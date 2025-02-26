Urvashi Rautela, who is currently enjoying the box office success of her Telugu film Daaku Maharaaj, rang in her 31st birthday on Tuesday (February 25) in Dubai along with Orry, aka Orhan Awatramani. Taking to his Instagram handle on Wednesday (February 26), the internet sensation shared a lighthearted video in which he performs the hook step of the viral track "Dabidi Dibidi" with the birthday girl, Urvashi. However, what caught everyone's attention was Orry playfully pushing the actress, causing her to lose her balance. Despite this, Urvashi quickly recovered, and Orry immediately hugged her, with both bursting into laughter. What's more hilarious is the caption that Orry gave for the post, which read, "First woman to be pushed by me." Birthday Girl Urvashi Rautela Wears ‘Real Diamond’ Silver Dress and Grooves to Viral ‘Dabidi Dibidi’ With Orry (Watch Video).

Urvashi Rautela Becomes ‘First Woman To Be Pushed by Orry’

