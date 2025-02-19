Ameesha Patel recently caught netizens’ attention when she responded to a fan’s post celebrating her 25 years in Bollywood. (She made her debut in the 2000 blockbuster Kaho Naa... Pyaar Hai.) In her reply, she wrote, “Thank you for your wishes and God’s blessings. I’m the only female actress to experience a footfall of 12 crore-plus audiences with just three of my many films on the silver screen. No other female star has achieved this milestone.” (sic) While her claim isn’t entirely wrong - she was indeed part of three massive blockbusters: Kaho Naa... Pyaar Hai, Gadar: Ek Prem Katha, and its 2023 sequel Gadar 2 - netizens were quick to question her logic. Ameesha Patel Gets Mercilessly Trolled By Netizens For Saying Buying Diwali Crackers Is Like ‘Burning’ Money (Watch Video).

Many argued that the success of these films had little to do with Ameesha and everything to do with the popularity of her male co-stars - Hrithik Roshan in Kaho Naa... Pyaar Hai and Sunny Deol in the Gadar series.

Thanku for ur wishes 🙏🏻gods blessings 🙏🏻I’m the only female actress to experience a footfall of 12 cr plus audiences in only 3 of my many films on silver screen 🙏🏻no other female star has achieved this milestone 🙏🏻 https://t.co/d0D66oyvIg — ameesha patel (@ameesha_patel) February 18, 2025

Some even compared her to Urvashi Rautela, who was recently trolled for attempting to hijack the success of the Telugu film Daaku Maharaaj, starring Nandamuri Balakrishna. In a viral video, Rautela was asked about Saif Ali Khan’s stabbing incident but diverted the conversation to the INR 100 crore success of Daaku Maharaaj and her Rolex watch. ‘I Was Completely Clueless’: Urvashi Rautela Explains She Was Unaware of Saif Ali Khan’s Stabbing Incident, ‘Daaku Maharaaj’ Actress Clarifies Her ‘Diamond Rolex and Mini Watch’ Statement.

apne account se ao @UrvashiRautela , ye ameesha ka account hai! 😭 https://t.co/xP5jo8Ux0L — 🕊️||🇵🇸 (@rainxcoffee) February 19, 2025

Urvashi v Ameesha 😭😆 https://t.co/8lqgSqemYe — Taran Singh (@Taran877) February 19, 2025

Female actress ka matlab kya hai.? Male actress bhi hota hai kya.? I'm confused.😬🤧 https://t.co/QX2cp2Mrbw — Obsessed with KKK.🫶❤️ (@MahmudHasanFuad) February 19, 2025

As for Ameesha Patel, her last Hindi film, Tauba Tera Jalwa, released in January 2024, went entirely unnoticed. It seems she couldn’t draw audiences - or even much attention - to her new project.

