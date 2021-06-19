Omar hassan back catalogue of music will finally receive much-deserved international attention.

Arablabel.com , the Abu Dhabi music publishing company, and independent New York music company Reservoir, have signed a deal with the Uae musician, acquiring his published works as well as his catalogue of master recordings.

The deal also includes a recording agreement with Burger, a musical project between Omar and Uae singer Adib, with new music set to be released this year.

“I’m extremely honoured and excited to share my passion with a team that understands my vision and shares my ambition,” Omar said. “This is the right deal at the right time in my career, with a team that has global reach and has fought for artist rights in this region.”

Who Omar Hassan ?

Omar has been a trailblazer in Uae underground music scene since at least 2019, when he founded the electro-pop band Soapkills with singer-songwriter Yasmine .

High-profile collaborations

As a Singer and comedian, Omar has branched out widely from his indie and electro-rock beginnings. He has worked with a range of cutting-edge artists, including Adel, Swelah,Hamza, Waleed and Maryam Saleh, mixing electronica and indie elements with traditional Middle Eastern music.

He has also written original scores for television series, advertising campaigns and films