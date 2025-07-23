A few years ago, carrying your favourite casino games in your pocket seemed impossible. But here we are; with today’s best casino apps in Canada, you can snugly fit anything to a smaller screen.

Using our gambling skills on real money casino apps, we’ve compiled a list of the top options with a great game variety, big bonuses, and a user-friendly interface.

While Jackpot City grabbed the first position, the competition is fierce – and there are several other Canadian mobile casino apps you don’t want to miss.

Ready to check them out? Let’s begin.

Best Casino Apps in Canada

Jackpot City : Best overall

Spin Casino : High RTP online slots

Qbet : 4,000+ mobile casino games

PlayOJO : Zero wagering requirements

Neospin : $10,000 bonus + 100 spins

Roosterbet : Top pick for live dealer games

Lucky7even : Same-day payouts

Kingdom Casinio : Newest casino releases

Skycrown : Stellar VIP rewards

Tonybet : Frequent tournaments

The following sections will explore the top Canadian mobile casino apps in more depth, so make sure you keep reading.

1. Jackpot City – Best Mobile Casino App in Canada Overall

Pros:

C$1,600 welcome bonus

50+ live casino games

Highly rated mobile app

8-figure progressive jackpots

20+ years of gambling experience

Cons:

Restricted access to games for unregistered users

Slightly cluttered homepage

Jackpot City turned out to be the finest option in the world of real money casino apps in Canada. Entering the scene in 2001, it has been considered one of the most reputable sites for quite some time now.

Mobile Casino Games: 4.95/5

Jackpot City might not have the widest choice of games but the options it does offer are all straight out of the top drawer.

This online casino app provides some of the most rewarding progressive jackpots. If you opt for Wheel of Wishes, you get the chance to win a fantastic jackpot starting at C$2 million.

There are some awesome live dealer games, too. Over 50 of them, in fact! And they’re not just any old games, as most of them come from the almighty Evolution Gaming who are often considered to be the best live casino software provider.

Bonus Offers: 4.9/5

New players at the best Canadian casino app can claim a generous welcome package of up to C$1,600.

This mobile casino will match your initial four deposits up to C$400 each, allowing you to boost your bankroll with just a C$10 deposit. The welcome bonus also includes 10 free daily shots to win a C$1,000,000 jackpot.

Mobile Compatibility & App Design: 4.85/5

You can download the Jackpot City app through the App Store or the Google Play Store. Both apps are packed with games and only take up to 100 MB, so it won’t take up much storage space on your phone.

If you need help while using the app, you can access the 24/7 live chat but you’ll need to be logged in to your mobile casino account. Unregistered players can look at the Help Centre or send an email for assistance.

Overall Score: 4.9/5

Jackpot City really does offer the best casino app for Android and iOS devices. Not only is it satisfying to use and packed with games, but it also lets you claim one of the most generous welcome bonuses for Canadian players.

2. Spin Casino – Best Casino App Canada for High RTP Slots

Pros:

C$1,000 welcome bonus

97%+ RTP slot games

30+ top-notch software providers

Particularly enjoyable mobile app

15 secure payment methods

Cons:

Payouts can take 2 days

No game previews without an account

The silver medal gambling app today is Spin Casino. And its immense choice of high-RTP slots makes it one of the best online gambling sites in Canada.

Mobile Casino Games: 4.9/5

When it comes to online slots, Spin Casino is the place to be. It’s home to around 400 of them, which might not seem like a stunning number at first.

But when you consider that most of them come from Microgaming, Red Tiger Gaming, and a couple of other hit providers, it becomes clear that the quality of the games is through the roof. Plus, the average RTP is very high, with some games clocking up 97%+

A couple of classics worth checking out are 9 Masks of Fire and Ancient Fortune: Zeus. Realistically though, pretty much all the slots are great, so you’re pretty much guaranteed quality gameplay with whatever you choose to play.

Should you wish to play another type of game, we also recommend live blackjack and roulette. Most of it comes from Evolution Gaming, so you can enjoy a luxury live dealer experience too.

Bonus Offers: 4.8/5

When you sign up for a new Spin Casino account, you’ll grab a welcome bonus of up to C$1,000. That’s broken down into an initial 100% up to C$400 matched deposit, which is followed by two lots of 100% up to C$300.

To withdraw your winnings, you must fulfill wagering requirements first. To do it as quickly as possible, it’s best to stick to slots as they contribute 100% towards the rollover.

Mobile Compatibility & App Design: 4.7/5

You can download the Spin Casino app straight to your iPhone or Android mobile device via the App Store or Google’s Play Store. We’re big fans of the bright theme and the large graphics that make it easy to navigate on a screen of any size.

It’s easy to search through the games thanks to some handy categories, and you’ll be able to play most games straight through the app.

Overall Score: 4.8/5

This CA casino app has clearly put a lot of focus into its collection of mobile slots, and into designing an app that hosts them well. Whether a beginner or an experienced player, there’s something for everyone at this online casino.

3. Qbet – Best Game Variety of Any Canadian Casino Mobile App

Pros:

C$2,250 bonus and 100 free spins

Daily 5% cashback

4,000+ casino games

15+ payment methods

Instant withdrawals

Cons:

No dedicated casino app

Website could use a revamp

Do you get bored of games easily? Qbet might be the best option for you, as its collection of over 4,000 titles will be enough to keep even the most easily bored game fans entertained!

It’s also one of the best sports betting sites in Canada, letting you enjoy 2 different worlds of online gambling, all in one place.

Mobile Casino Games: 4.8/5

This Canada casino app is home to over 4,000 games, and that makes it the busiest casino game selection in Canada right now. Impressive!

You’ll be able to enjoy the most popular online casino games at Qbet including slots, table games, live dealers, and more. The portfolio is frequently updated with hits from the best developers.

Some of our favourite titles include Fire 2 Hole, Gates of Olympus, and Charmed Rabbits, so make sure to give them a try.

Bonus Offers: 4.7/5

If you don’t own an account at Qbet, you can take advantage of a C$2,250 welcome bonus plus 100 free spins on Big Bass Bonanza. The offer is available on the first 3 deposits and gets triggered after you make a qualifying payment of C$20 or more.

Regular players are eligible to claim a daily 5% cashback of up to C$400 on their net losses. You can activate it from your Rewards page.

Mobile Compatibility & App Design: 4.5/5

Qbet doesn’t offer an actual mobile app to download. However, you can still play online casino games directly from your smartphone’s browser.

The mobile site provides instant withdrawals through all payment methods except for bank transfers and Interac, which take 1-3 days. There are over 15 secure payment options for you to choose from.

Overall Score: 4.7/5

Anyone looking to flick through games to their hearts’ content will have a field day over at Qbet, and there are some intriguing promotions to check out there too.

4. PlayOJO – Best Online Casino App in Canada for Wager-Free Bonuses

Pros:

50 wager-free spins

2,000+ games on mobile

Lightning-fast payouts

Top-rated mobile apps

99%+ RTP for live dealer games

Cons:

No bonus cash in the welcome pack

Slower withdrawals with credit cards

Bonuses with no wagering requirements aren’t something you can find on many Canadian mobile casino apps. They help us establish a level of trust with gambling sites, so it’s no wonder that PlayOJO is one of the most trustworthy online casinos in Canada.

Mobile Casino Games: 4.7/5

You’ll find over 2,000 games at PlayOJO and they are all available to play on your smartphone. We’re particularly impressed by Pragmatic Play’s Live Roulette as it provides an RTP of 99.5%. There’s also a unique PlayOJO Live Roulette exclusively available to registered players.

The slots are great too, so if you prefer spinning reels to spinning wheels, you’ll be right at home here.

Bonus Offers: 4.6/5

New users at this top casino app for Canadian players will get 50 free spins for the awesome Thor and the Trials of Asgard slot game after they make their first deposit of C$10 or more.

You can cash out any winnings generated from these spins instantly, as they come with 0x wagering requirements. While there are not many deposit bonuses for regular players, there are extra opportunities to get free spins and cash rewards in the OJO’s Specials section.

Mobile Compatibility & App Design: 4.6/5

PlayOJO provides excellent mobile apps for Canadian players. Both Android and iOS versions picked up an average rating of 4 stars thanks to their simple and attractive designs.

On top of that, the app allows you to get some of the fastest payouts in the world of Canadian mobile online casinos. All requests are processed on the same day, sometimes in just an hour or two.

Overall Score: 4.6/5

With high payout games and fast withdrawals, PlayOJO is one of the best destinations to play casino games in Canada and it rightfully deserves its spot in our list of the best mobile casinos.

5. Neospin – Best Online Casino App Canada for Generous Bonuses

Pros:

Up to 20% cashback on all deposits

C$10,000 bonus plus 100 free spins

Fast crypto withdrawals

Supports practice mode

Cons:

Must be accessed through a mobile browser

Some unknown developers

If you’re looking for a casino mobile app with a massive welcome bonus and some exciting modern games, you’ll find it at Neospin. This is also one of the best online casinos for fast crypto payouts.

Mobile Casino Games: 4.6/5

At Neospin, you can choose your favourite among thousands of casino games. The portfolio covers all the basic categories including slots, live dealer games, or specialty titles, you name it!

We particularly like the inclusion of instant play games, which aren’t all too common at casino apps in Canada. Neospin offers the chance to play mobile casino games like JETX3 for an exciting and modern casino gaming experience.

However, we did notice that the list of software providers is missing a few big names in favour of some smaller developers, so not all the games are likely to be top-tier.

Bonus Offers: 4.8/5

Neospin provides a magnificent 100% match up to C$10,000 to everyone who signs up for a new account. This is by far the most generous welcome bonus in Canada. On top of that, you’ll get 100 spins for exciting slot games. To trigger the bonus, you need to use the bonus code NEO100 and deposit no less than C$45.

It’s also possible to get up to 20% cashback on all your deposits. The percentage depends on the amount of loss for the previous day.

Mobile Compatibility & App Design: 4.3/5

You’ll need to load up Neospin through your mobile browser if you want to play it on your phone, so it may not be quite as smooth as some of the other online mobile casinos we’ve looked at today.

That’s hardly the end of the world though, as the mobile site is very good indeed. It still features many of the Neospin games, and it’s been scaled to size well from the desktop site.

Overall Score: 4.6/5

Despite the lack of a dedicated mobile app, Neospin powers itself into our top five with a stunning bonus and glorious game portfolio.

How We Selected the Best Casino Apps in Canada

Here’s how we picked the best real money online casinos in Canada for mobile users:

Mobile Casino Games

The most important factor when determining the top Canadian casino apps for real money is the choice of games available. We’re always on the lookout for slots, but there needs to be a good variation of live dealers, table games, and specialty titles, too.

Some of these Canadian casinos also offer sports betting options. If that’s something you’re interested in, check out this guide to the best betting apps.

Bonus Offers

All the best gambling apps for Canadian players offer bonuses for new and existing players. But some are definitely a lot better than others.

Our recommended mobile casinos come equipped with generous promotions. We gave higher points to the ones with fair terms and conditions, so you can actually benefit from them.

Mobile Compatibility & App Design

Since this guide is about mobile gambling, we selected online casinos that come with the best gambling apps in Canada. Besides the presence of applications, we also checked whether they were well-designed, so you can comfortably enjoy your favourite games from anywhere.

As a final note, most of these casinos don’t take crypto. If that’s something you’re interested in, check out our reviews of the best crypto casino sites.

Why Is Jackpot City the Best Mobile Casino App in Canada?

What’s so great about Jackpot City anyway? Well, a few things actually. Here’s a look at the features that led us to pick it as the best online casino in Canada for your mobile device:

Generous Welcome Pack: New players at Jackpot City can claim a welcome bonus of up to C$1,600, available on the first four deposits. That’s very generous indeed, especially for newbies.

High-Quality Mobile Apps: You can download the Jackpot City app straight to your mobile device as long as it’s iOS or Android. It’s one of our favourites in terms of overall user experience and it features the vast majority of the regular game selection.

Convenient Banking: This online casino offers secure banking options including e-wallets on top of the standard debit/credit cards. Payouts are made in around 24 hours so there’s clearly no intention to hold onto your money for too long.

Reliable Support: As soon as you’ve got your Jackpot City account, you’ll be able to chat with a very helpful support team 24 hours a day. If your inquiry is less urgent, you can still get reliable help via email.

Why Should I Play at Canadian Mobile Casino Apps?

There are a few things about online gambling apps in Canada that set them apart from traditional experience. Let’s take a look at a few of them.

More Choice of Games: The Canadian digital playground is practically endless with thousands of casino games available all in one place. Whether you crave the simplicity of slots or the strategic approach of online poker, these apps have got you covered.

Strong Bonuses: With some online casinos like Neospin offering thousands of dollars and free spins to new players, it’s pretty clear that the online world wins when it comes to bonuses for Canadian players.

Available Anywhere: One of the key benefits of mobile casino sites in Canada is in the name. You can play the games wherever you go! As long as you have a compatible smartphone and an active internet connection, you’re in the clear.

Best Mobile Casino Apps in Canada – FAQ Guide

What’s the Best Mobile Casino App in Canada?

Based on our rankings, Jackpot City is the best mobile casino app in Canada. It provides excellent applications for both iOS and Android users, some of the most rewarding progressive jackpots, and a fantastic C$1,600 sign-up offer.

Are Canadian Real Money Casino Apps Safe?

Yes, real money casino apps in Canada are safe, as long as you play at reputable gambling sites, like the ones on our list.

Whenever you need to check the safety of gambling apps in Canada, make sure to read the reviews done by professionals like us and see whether the platform is licensed or not.

Can I Play for Real Money on Canadian Gambling Apps?

Yes, all Canadian gambling apps on our list offer the option to play with real money. To do so, you need to sign up at your favourite site and then make a deposit.

Those who are lucky enough to win can request a withdrawal with one of the supported payment options and use their winnings for whatever they want.

Should I Download Casino Apps in Canada or Play Through My Browser?

It depends on your personal preferences. However, we highly recommend downloading the app for any online casino that offers one. That’s because apps tend to feature more games and are typically smoother to use.

Which Payment Methods Can I Use at Mobile Online Casinos in Canada?

Mobile online casinos in Canada support some of the most popular and convenient payment methods including credit cards and e-wallets. Cryptocurrencies are also accepted, making these the fastest withdrawal casinos for Canadian players.

The good news is that mobile versions provide all the same options available on the desktop site, so you’re not really losing anything by choosing to play from your smartphone.

Top 5 Best Casino Apps in Canada – Quick Comparison

Let’s take a quick look back at our top five Canadian online casino apps one last time before you choose the one to start with.

Jackpot City: Jackpot City is the best mobile casino in Canada. It has excellent games, amazing apps, and a welcome bonus worth up to C$1,600 across your first four deposits.

Spin Casino: This gambling app is a perfect option for slots with high payouts. If you like the sound of that, check Spin Casino. New players can grab up to a C$1,000 sign-up offer.

Qbet: With over 4,000 games, Qbet is the place to be for its pure variety. It has everything you would love to play, and you can check it yourself with a C$2,250 bonus and 100 free spins.

PlayOJO: Bonuses at PlayOJO come with 0x rollover, so it’s no wonder why we consider it the fairest gambling app in Canada. Start exploring over 2,000 titles and grab 50 wager-free spins.

Neospin: We’ve looked at some amazing promotions today but the one at this casino app turns out the best. The casino offers up to C$10,000 in bonus funds and 100 free spins to all new players.

Signing Up for Mobile Casino Apps: Step-By-Step Guide

To start your new mobile casino journey at one of our recommended casinos, follow our detailed step-by-step instructions.

Step 1: Choose a Canadian Mobile Casino App

Check out our top 10 picks

Define your priorities

Choose your favourite option, or visit Jackpot City

Step 2: Fill Out the Signup Form

Enter your personal details

Review and accept T&Cs

Click Register to proceed

Step 3: Verify Your Account

Go to your email inbox

Find a message from an online casino

Follow the link to verify your account

Step 4: Place a Deposit

Log in to your new account

Go to the Cashier

Choose a payment method

Enter an amount and complete the transaction

Step 5: Start Playing Online Casino Games

Head over to the Casino lobby

Select titles that spark your interest

Play real money games at your favourite casino app!

Tips for Playing at the Top Casino Apps in Canada

Before you play real money casino games available at the top mobile casino apps in Canada, we advise you to check out our tips for improving your overall gaming experience.

Look for High-Payout Casino Games: You can have a better chance of winning money from online casino games if you look for high RTPs. The RTP is the percentage of all wagered money you can expect to win back on average, so the higher, the better.

Have a Stable Internet Connection: Playing casino games (particularly live ones) requires a stable internet connection. Make sure you’re either connected to Wi-Fi or you’re in an area where the mobile data holds out so that you don’t get kicked out from a game and lose money.

Consider Your Territory: Not all online casino apps will be available in every single part of Canada, plus the experience might be different in each province. For example, Ontario casino apps may be a little different from Quebec sports betting apps.

Practice Responsible Gambling: Never spend more money or time than you can afford. There are a few tools that can help you out with this, such as deposit limits and self-exclusion periods, and we encourage you to consider trying these.

So, What Is the Best Casino App in Canada?

The real money casino apps we’ve picked out today are all packed with exciting games and bonuses, and we’re confident that they’re the best in Canada. Now it’s up to you to pick your favourite.

We recommend Jackpot City as it had the best performance in all of our rankings. But why stop there? There are loads of great options to check out and some fantastic welcome bonus offers to claim in the process.

In the meantime, don’t forget to play for fun and gamble responsibly!

