Bitcoin casino gambling has never been more convenient or full of exclusive BTC games. However, before you sign up anywhere, you should know where to look for the best Bitcoin casinos.

Common pitfalls to watch out for include poor customer service, slow payout systems, and lack of an operating license.

That’s why we’ve done the research for you. All our top-reviewed Bitcoin casinos are fully licensed and offer players easy-earn bonuses, a gaming library that stretches over numerous betting markets, and instantly processed crypto payouts.

7Bit was our #1 pick, but we’ve got 16 runner-ups to check out as well. Let’s begin.

Best Bitcoin Casinos

7Bit Casino: Best Bitcoin casino overall

BitStarz: Best for slots

mBit Casino: Best free spins promos

Ignition: Best for Bitcoin poker

Bovada: Best for sports bettors

com: Great BTC games

Cloudbet: Best deposit match

lv: Best design

game: Over 50 cryptos accepted

Wild Casino: Best for live dealer games

1. 7Bit Casino – Best Bitcoin Casino Overall

Pros

100% first deposit bonus up to 1.5 BTC

Four-tiered welcome package up to 5 BTC

100 free spins

1,288 casino games

Accepts 8 forms of cryptocurrency

Fully mobile-compatible casino

Cons

No live dealer games in certain countries

7Bit was our top-reviewed online casino overall. If you like the idea of playing 1,288 games from 23 major software providers with up to 5 BTC in bonuses - you’ll love 7Bit.

Game Variety: 4.8/5

7Bit hosts a grand total of 1,288 games – that said, their library goes a bit heavy on the slots. If you’re planning on spinning through reels, you’ll love having access to 1,200+ fan favorites, Bitcoin slots, and jackpot games.

Hundreds of their slot games are exclusive to 7Bit’s library, meaning that you won’t find them anywhere else.

That said, 7Bit adequately caters to skill gamers too. In between spins, you can enjoy 14+ video poker variants, 17 online blackjack games, 16 virtual roulette wheels, and 11 baccarat tables. They even host two keno games and 3 kinds of bingo.

Our only complaint? Their live dealer section remains inaccessible to players from certain countries.

Bonuses & Promotions: 5/5

When you make your first minimum deposit of $20 or 0.0005 BTC through the site, you can claim 7Bit’s 100% initial deposit bonus up to 1.5 BTC. You’ll also get 100 free spins to use across their 1,200+ reels.

With your second, third, and fourth deposits of $20 or 0.0005 BTC, you can claim up to 4 additional BTC.

Use the code “2DEP” to receive a 50% match bonus up to 1.25 BTC, the code “3DEP” for another 50% reload bonus up to 1.25 BTC, and the code “4DEP” to claim your final 100% reload bonus up to 1 BTC.

Banking Options: 4.8/5

7Bit accepts and pays out via 8 forms of cryptocurrency – you can use Bitcoin, Bitcoin Cash, Litecoin, Dogecoin, Ethereum, Tether, Ripple, and TRX to deposit your money and withdraw your winnings.

As it’s a crypto-only casino, fiat currency users may want to look elsewhere - but this shouldn’t be a problem since you’re here anyway. Additionally, all crypto payouts are totally fee-free and processed instantly.

Mobile Compatibility: 5/5

This Bitcoin online casino boasts full mobile compatibility across their entire betting library. Although you won’t find a native app for the 7Bit’s platform, their retro-arcade theme and 1,200+ futuristic slot games shine through their mobile-optimized website.

Additionally, we had no problems accessing their full gamut of table games from our smartphones.

Finally, we didn’t run into any perceivable lag here, even on older smartphones.

You’ll have no issues depositing your money, initiating payouts, and placing one-click wagers from the palm of your hand with 7Bit.

2. BitStarz – Best Bitcoin Casino for BTC Slot Games

Pros

20 no-deposit free spins

3,524 casino games

850+ online slots

684 exclusive Bitcoin games

Welcome package up to 5 BTC + 180 free spins

Accepts 6 forms of cryptocurrency

Cons

Some specialty games aren’t mobile-friendly

Bitstarz is our top-reviewed online casino for hardcore slots enthusiasts. You’d be hard-pressed to find more slot games and exclusive reels rolled into one crypto casino.

Game Variety: 5/5

Bitstarz carries 3,524 casino provisions from 19 software providers. We haven’t come across an online casino with more to offer to avid slots players.

They host 850 traditional fan-favorites and 684 exclusive Bitcoin games you’ve likely never encountered. On top of that, you’ll find hundreds more progressive jackpot reels that can pay well into the millions.

Although some players can’t access Bitstarz’s selection of live dealer games, you can wager across tens of video poker and online blackjack variants, several European roulette wheels, and numerous baccarat tables.

They’re constantly updating their jam-packed library with new and exciting games, so it’s likely you’ll find something new every time you log in!

Bonuses & Promotions: 4.8/5

Just for creating a new Bitstarz account, you’ll get 20 no-deposit free spins.

With your first minimum deposit of 0.0008 BTC, you’ll be eligible to claim Bitstarz’s 100% match bonus up to 1 BTC.

If you’re up for it, you can claim an extra 4 BTC with your second and third deposits (no bonus code required). Make your second deposit to claim your 50% match bonus up to 1 BTC, and your third deposit can score you a final 50% reload bonus up to 2 BTC.

Although you’re constrained by 40x wagering requirements, you’ll also get 180 free spins to use across their 2,500+ reels. For a grand total of 5 BTC, we’ve seen online casinos list 50x or even 60x playthroughs. Cashing out also shouldn’t be too difficult, given that most of their slots and progressive jackpots boast an RTP above 96%.

Banking Options: 4.5/5

Bitstarz accepts 6 forms of cryptocurrency – you can make Tether, Bitcoin Cash, Ethereum, Litecoin, Dogecoin, and Bitcoin deposits here.

Although they don’t accept fiat currencies, this is a standard feature of crypto-only casinos. Even if you’re new to crypto, Bitstarz makes it remarkably easy to get started. On their website, you can purchase any of their accepted cryptocurrencies using your credit or debit card.

In order to qualify for Bitstarz’s welcome package up to 5 BTC, you’ll have to put down a minimum of 0.0008 BTC for each of your first 4 deposits.

Finally, their lightning-fast payout speed is admirable. All crypto withdrawals come without hidden fees attached, and you’ll have your winnings in hand by the end of the hour.

Mobile Compatibility: 4.8/5

Bitstarz boasts an ultra-high degree of mobile compatibility across their 3,524 games.

Even though a few of their specialty bingo games aren’t playable on smartphones, 99% of the gaming library works flawlessly through their optimized website.

You’ll have access to Bitstarz’s 850 slots, 684 Bitcoin exclusive titles, and full selection of table games no matter where you are.

Their user interface is a pleasure to scroll through on mobile, and we had no problems navigating through their thousands of games to find our favorites.

3. mBit Casino – Best Free Spins Promos of any Bitcoin Casino

Pros

300 free spins with first deposit

110% welcome bonus up to 1 BTC

Welcome package up to 5 BTC

Accepts 7 forms of crypto

2,787 online casino games in total

Cons

Mobile compatibility needs improvement

If you’re looking for a jaw-dropping number of free spins promos and great slots games to use them on, mBit could be the perfect fit for you.

Game Variety: 4/5

Players who sign up with mBit will have a grand total of 2,787 online casino games at their fingertips. Slots enthusiasts can wager across 1,161 high-RTP slots and progressive jackpots, many of which are crypto-exclusive titles.

The other half of mBit’s gaming library is geared towards skill gamers – their table gaming options extend across hundreds of virtual roulette wheels, video poker variants, online blackjack games, and baccarat tables.

If you need a change of pace, they also have 3 games of bingo and a keno game on top of their traditional library.

It’s clear mBit leaves no stone unturned, although we had to deduct a point for their complete lack of live casino games.

Bonuses & Promotions: 4.9/5

You can make your first deposit with mBit to claim your 110% match bonus up to 1 BTC and 300 free spins. If you’re looking to get an extra boost, your second and third deposits can score you 4 BTC on top of that.

Your standard welcome bonus comes with a 35x playthrough, while your free spins bonus comes attached to a 40x rollover.

Banking Options: 4.5/5

mBit accepts and pays out through 7 forms of crypto – you can use Bitcoin, Ethereum, Bitcoin Cash, Litecoin, Tether, Coinspaid, or Dogecoin here. They don’t accept fiat currencies, which is not a surprise for the best crypto casinos.

However, you can only claim mBit’s welcome bonus offers through BTC, ETH, BCH, LTC, USDT, or DOGE.

In order to claim your standard 110% match up to 1 BTC and its 300 attached free spins, you’ll need to deposit a minimum of 0.005 BTC.

As we’d expect here, all crypto payouts are fee-free and instantly processed.

Mobile Compatibility: 4/5

Although mBit’s 1,161 slot games work perfectly on smartphones, a good chunk of their specialty games and many of their video poker titles aren’t optimized for mobile wagering.

In their defense, the majority of their casino library runs smoothly, even on older smartphones. Additionally, we didn’t run into any lag while playing here.

Overall, we’d have given them a better ranking in this area if more of their table games worked on mobile devices.

4. Ignition – Best Crypto Casino for Bitcoin Poker Games

Pros

34 live dealer games

Daily poker tournaments

Accepts 4 forms of cryptocurrency

Also accepts fiat currencies

150% poker bonus up to $1,500

Comparatively low 25x wagering requirements

Cons

Bingo and keno games aren’t mobile-friendly

120 games in total

Ignition is the most popular Bitcoin casino for poker players. They offer several kinds of live dealer games and they host daily poker tournaments, as well as the Monthly Milly tournament that - as the name suggests - takes place once a month and has a $1 million prize pool.

Game Variety: 4/5

If you’re after a Bitcoin casino site that hosts enough poker games to keep all players occupied; you’ll find your home with Ignition.

You’ll find Fast-Fold poker, 5-10% softer games, and tables jam-packed with hungry players just like you.

There’s never a break from the action, thanks to their daily poker tournaments. Go head-to-head with other Ignition players for your chance to win millions of dollars with their Monthly Milly.

That said, they only carry 120 games in total, which means the game variety is suffering in general. In between the poker games, you’ll have a meager 56 slots to spin through. They also host 7 games of bingo and a single keno game.

Bonuses & Promotions: 4.5/5

When you use the code “IGWPCB100” with your first fiat deposit; you’ll score a 100% poker bonus worth up to $1,000. Using the code “IGWPCB150” with your first crypto deposit can get you an even sweeter 150% poker match up to $1,500.

With your next fiat deposit, you can claim your 100% casino reload bonus up to $1,000. Crypto bettors can claim another 150% casino match worth up to $1,500.

Between Ignition’s poker and casino bonuses, players can walk away with $3,000 of a boost in total. Their reasonable 25x playthrough across the board makes these bonuses look even more tempting.

Banking Options: 4.4/5

Ignition’s banking menu is fairly limited – crypto players can make deposits here through Bitcoin, Bitcoin Cash, Litecoin, and Ethereum, while fiat bettors are limited to credit card deposits and voucher payments.

That said, it’s hard to beat their $20 deposit minimum. They make their bonuses easily accessible for virtually every player.

Ignition’s fee-free crypto payouts are delivered to you within 4 hours of processing.

Our only complaint here is their slow fiat payouts. Currently, you’re limited to requesting a courier check (1-2 weeks) or initiating a bank wire transfer (3-5 days).

Mobile Compatibility: 4.5/5

Ignition’s poker room is fully mobile-optimized – there’s no download required. You can take part in their weekly jackpots, sit in with a live dealer, and participate in tournaments on the move.

Their 56 slots also work great on mobile devices. However, the bingo and keno games aren’t compatible with your smartphone.

5. Bovada – Best Online Bitcoin Casino for Betting

Pros

32 sports betting categories

200+ online casino games

34 live dealer games

75% Bitcoin sportsbook bonus up to $750

Accepts 4 forms of crypto

125% casino match up to $1,250

Reasonable 25x rollover requirement

Cons

Occasionally posts lines late

Slow fiat payouts

3% check and bank wire fee

Since 2011, Bovada has grown into one of the best online sportsbooks – and more recently, they’ve started accepting sportsbook vets looking for an “all-in-one” Bitcoin casino.

Game Variety: 4.1/5

Bovada hosts competitive money lines across 32 sports and specialty betting markets – whether you’re looking to bet on politics, religion, greyhound racing, eSports, cricket, darts, or NBA games - you’ll find it here.

That said, they’ll occasionally frustrate players by posting lines too close to game time for comfort.

In between the sporting events, you can play 200 popular casino games that break down across 123 online slots, 34 live casino options, and numerous specialty games.

Bonuses & Promotions: 4/5

At Bovada, you can use the code “BTCCWB750” with your first sports wager to claim your 75% BTC match up to $750. We loved their minimal 5x rollover requirement here.

That said, their casino bonuses are nothing to write home about. Fiat players who use the code “CAWELCOME100” can redeem a 100% casino bonus up to $1,000, while Bitcoin bettors can claim their 125% initial match up to $1,250 using the code “BTCCWB1250”.

In their defense; Bovada’s Bitcoin casino bonus is redeemable for each of your first 3 deposits. In total, crypto players can score an extra $3,750 to kick things off.

Banking Options: 4/5

You can make your deposits here through Bitcoin, Bitcoin Cash, Litecoin, Ethereum, MatchPay, voucher payments, or credit card payments. In order to claim any of their bonuses, you’ll need to put down at least $20 through fiat or cryptocurrency.

However, we wish they’d offer more fiat withdrawal flexibility. Currently, you’re limited to requesting a courier check or waiting for a wire transfer. Each of these options also comes attached to an unavoidable 3% fee.

Bank wires take a full 5 days to reach your account, while their 2-week courier checks travel at a snail’s pace to your doorstep.

On the bright side, players can still enjoy fee-free, instant crypto cashouts with Bovada.

Mobile Compatibility: 4/5

Bovada’s casino is fully equipped to handle on-the-go wagers.

You can explore the 32 betting markets, make in-play bets with one tap, or enjoy the full scope of their casino library using their mobile-optimized website.

We can appreciate the simplicity of their easily navigable user interface, but we wish some of their live casino games would load more quickly.

Runners-up:

How We Chose the Best Bitcoin Casino Sites

Game Variety

We prioritized Bitcoin casinos that cater equally to sports bettors, crypto gambling enthusiasts, skill gamers, and avid slots enjoyers.

Bonuses & Promotions

The best online casinos and Bitcoin gambling sites offer new players the opportunity to claim easily redeemable yet generous welcome bonuses.

We prioritized online Bitcoin casino sites that list the highest match caps alongside the lowest playthroughs.

Bitcoin Casino Withdrawals & Deposits

We gave a higher ranking to online casinos with the most versatile range of crypto and fiat currencies accepted.

Our top picks accept up to 10 forms of cryptocurrency, credit card payments, and multiple e-wallets that let players deposit funds with one tap.

Mobile Compatibility

Not everyone has the time or the desire to exclusively place wagers using their desktop computers.

That’s why we prioritized the top Bitcoin casinos with the highest degree of mobile compatibility. Whether you’re looking to play exclusive BTC dice games or spin through slots from the palm of your hand, our top-reviewed cryptocurrency casinos let you take the fun anywhere.

Bitcoin Casino Sites: FAQ

Are Crypto Casinos Safe To Use?

So long as the online casino you sign up with is fully licensed to operate; they’re safe to place your bets with. All of our top-reviewed Bitcoin casinos have reputable licenses and are held to the same stringent rules and regulations that protect you from rogue online casinos.

That said, please check your local laws and regulations before signing up with any online gambling sites.

Do The Best Bitcoin Gambling Sites Accept Fiat Currency?

Yes, many online crypto casinos go out of their way to accept credit and debit cards from players. Although not every crypto casino lets you use fiat currencies to place your wagers, some of our top picks will.

Our #1 overall pick (7Bit) is crypto-only and known for their long list of banking methods that include 8 forms of cryptocurrency, but Ignition and Bovada accept both fiat and cryptocurrencies. They are compatible with Bitcoin, Litecoin, Ethereum, Bitcoin Cash, credit card deposits, MatchPay, and voucher payments.

Although Bitstarz only accepts 6 forms of cryptocurrency, they make it easy for players to get started. On their site, you’ll find a dedicated section where you can use their credit or debit card to purchase crypto with one click.

How Can I Be Sure I’m Playing Provably Fair Games?

Any provably fair Bitcoin casino will give players the chance to view their provably fair games list.

Licensed crypto gambling sites are regularly audited to ensure the fairness and randomized outcomes of their online casino games.

As licensing providers test each of the crypto casino games offered by our top picks, slots and table games that pass with flying colors are tacked onto the “provably fair” games list.

So long as you’re dealing with one of our top-reviewed Bitcoin casinos, you can be 100% sure that you’re betting on provably fair casino games.

Can I Play Live Casino Games at Online Bitcoin Casinos?

Yes. Most of our top-reviewed picks give players the ability to wager across several versions of live dealer poker, live blackjack, live roulette, live baccarat, and live craps games.

If the presence of live casino games will make or break your overall experience, we’d recommend going with Bovada or Ignition Casino.

What Kinds of Bitcoin Casino Bonuses Should I Expect?

The best crypto casino sites offer generous welcome bonuses for new sign-ups to get started. Many of our top picks offer hundreds of free spins, initial deposit bonuses that can exceed 1 BTC, and reload bonuses that cover your first few deposits.

However, you should keep in mind that higher bonus caps equate to higher playthroughs.

If you’re a high roller looking for a good time; you’ll enjoy 7Bit’s 100% initial deposit bonus up to 1.5 BTC and their 100 free spins.

Bovada’s 75% BTC sportsbook bonus comes attached to a minimal 5x playthrough, while Ignition’s 300% deposit bonus up to $3,000 only lists 25x wagering requirements.

Comparison of the Top 5 Bitcoin Casino Sites

7Bit Casino: If you’re after a generous welcome bonus, great crypto compatibility, hundreds of progressive jackpots, and a fully mobile-optimized experience, you should check out 7Bit. Click here to “opt-in” for your 100% deposit bonus of up to 1.5 BTC and 100 free spins!

BitStarz: Bitstarz is known for their leading variety of 3,524 casino games, thousands of which are geared toward gamblers who love playing slots. Here, you can get a 100% deposit bonus of up to 1 BTC.

mBit Casino: If you’re primarily here for hundreds of free spins, mBit has a seat with your name on it. You can claim your 110% deposit bonus up to 1 BTC – you’ll also receive 300 free spins to use across their 1,161 slot games!

Ignition: Bettors interested in easily redeemable deposit bonuses, 34 live dealer games, and the chance to participate in high-traffic poker tournaments will love Ignition. You can use the code “IGWPCB150” to claim your 300% welcome bonus up to $3,000!

Bovada: Bovada is meant for sports bettors who need more than what traditional online casinos have to offer. They’re known for hosting money lines across 32 real-time sports betting categories alongside 200 casino games. You can use the code “BTCSWB750” to claim your 75% BTC sportsbook bonus of up to $750.

How To Sign Up to Crypto Casinos

If you’re new to online gambling, the thought of getting started with a Bitcoin casino might feel intimidating. That’s why we’ve put together a simple, step-by-step guide to walk you through the process, using 7Bit as an example.

1. Create a new 7Bit player account.

At the upper-right-hand corner of your screen, you’ll see a bright green “Sign Up” button. Click on it, and enter your preferred email address. Then, create your unique password and select the currency you’d like to play with.

Finally, click on the “I Agree” checkbox and click on “Sign Up” once more to continue.

2. Check your email inbox.

Now, you’ll need to check your inbox for a verification email from 7Bit. If you don’t see an email from their site within 5-10 minutes, check your spam folder before requesting another email.

After you find it, click on “Confirm My Account” to verify your information. You’ll then be automatically redirected back to 7Bit’s casino site.

3. Make your first deposit

In order to claim your welcome bonus here, you’ll need to put down a minimum deposit of 0.0005 BTC, 0.015 LTC, 0.015 ETH, 1000 DOGE, or 0.003 Bitcoin Cash.

Select how much you’d like to deposit, and you’ll see your amount listed as a “pending transaction” in your casino wallet.

4. Verify that you received your first deposit bonus.

Making sure you received your first deposit bonus only takes a few seconds.

Check your casino wallet – you should see double your first deposit listed as a “pending transaction” and 100 free spins waiting for you.

So, Did You Find the Best Bitcoin Casinos for You?

Bitcoin gambling adds some additional benefits to online gambling. When you place your wagers through these top-reviewed crypto casinos, you can expect 100% safety, security, and fast payouts.

We put together this article to help players sift through the hundreds of Bitcoin casinos vying for their attention.

If you’re still having trouble making your final decision; we’d like to recommend 7Bit to anybody on the fence. They were our #1 top-reviewed crypto casino for their thousands of Bitcoin casino games and premier welcome package.

Other crypto casinos on this list are worth your attention too - just make sure you have fun and place your bets responsibly!

DISCLAIMER: Online gambling comes with risks. There's no guarantee of financial gain, so you should only gamble with what you can afford to lose. All information on this site is for entertainment purposes only.

While gambling can be fun, it can also be addictive. If you or anyone you know suffer from a gambling addiction problem, we recommend you call the National Gambling Helpline at 1-800-522-4700 to speak with an advisor. Please remember that our guides and all gambling sites are 18+. Also, check with local laws if online gambling is legal in your area.

This site is 100% independent and reader-supported, but we may receive communion from third-party sites or affiliate links. Regardless, we ensure we provide information for your best online gambling experience.