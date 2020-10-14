The Indian Army observes 70th birth anniversary of Second Lieutenant Arun Khetarpal, the hero of Battle of Basantar which was fought during the Indo-Pak war of 1971, on Wednesday, i.e. October 14. Arun Khetarpal attained martyrdom in the battlefield. Second Lt Khetarpal was awarded Param Vir Chakra (PVC), India’s highest gallantry award during a war, posthumously for his bravery in the battlefield. Arun Khetarpal: All You Need to Know About the Second Lieutenant of Indian Army Whose Biopic Stars Varun Dhawan.

Khetarpal was born on October 14, 1950, in Maharashtra’s Pune district. His father was also an Army officer Brigadier ML Khetarpal. His family belonged to Sargodha in Pakistan, and had migrated to India after partition as refugees. He attended The Lawrence School in Sanawar. Shaheed Captain Vikram Batra 46th Birth Anniversary: Here Are Interesting Facts About The Hero of Kargil War 1999.

Here are Interesting Facts About Second Lieutenant Arun Khetarpal:

He joined the National Defence Academy in June 1967. Khetarpal belonged to Foxtrot Squadron in the 38th Course. He was captain of his squadron. After completing his training from the NDA, he joined the Indian Military Academy (IMA). In June 1971, Khetarpal was commissioned into the 17 Poona Horse. He attained martyrdom on December 16, during the Battlle of Basantar.

Battle of Basantar:

During the Indo-Pak War of 1971, the 17 Poona Horse was assigned to the command of the 47th Infantry Brigade of the Indian Army. The Battle of Basantar was fought in Shankargarh sector. On December 16, during Pakistan’s counter-attack, 2nd Lt Khetrapal’s tank was hit by the enemy, but instead of abandoning the tank, he fought on destroying one final tank before he breathed his last. In the battle, with his two remaining tanks, the second lieutenant destroyed 10 enemy tanks. For his bravery, 2nd Lt Khetarpal was awarded PVC (posthumously).

