Hathras, Aug 7: A primary school headmaster in Uttar Pradesh's Hathras district has been suspended for allegedly asking students to pay money for the national flag and to celebrate the country's 75th Independence Day.

The action was taken against the headmaster Brajesh Kumar by Basic Shiksha Adhikari (BSA) after the video of the incident went viral on social media on Saturday. Har Ghar Tiranga: How to Participate in Campaign, New Flag Code of India And Everything You Need to Know Ahead of 75th Independence Day

In the video, which was shot after the morning prayers at the school in Budhaich village, Kumar can be heard asking students to bring Rs 15 for the Independence Day celebrations which, he said was according to an order issued by the state government and Chief Minister.

BSA Hathras, Sandeep Kumar, said: "The headmaster's demand for Rs 15 from students to celebrate the 'Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav' was illegal. There were no such orders. In violation of the dignity of a teacher, he was seen addressing students in jeans and t-shirt. He has been suspended."

A detailed probe has been ordered over charges against him under section 7 of the Uttar Pradesh Government Servant (Discipline and Appeal) Rules, 1999, BSA further said.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Aug 07, 2022 10:13 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).