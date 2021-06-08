Lucknow, June 8: Uttar Pradesh Health Minister Jai Pratap Singh has ordered a probe into allegations that a private hospital in Agra turned off oxygen supply during an alleged mock drill, leading to the deaths of 22 patients.

The minister said that the private hospital has been mired in controversy in the past too. 'Oxygen Supply Was Cut as Mock Drill, 22 Patients Turned Blue': UP Hospital Owner's Alleged Video Surfaces, Probe Launched

"If any truth is found in the allegations, strict action will be taken against the hospital," he said.

When asked if such mock drill were a part of the medical system, the minister said that such drills were held only to check the fire fighting system and not in patient care.

Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra had tweeted about the incident earlier in the day.

